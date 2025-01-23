Nea Alikarnassos Farmers’ Market Set to Move

Relocation planned for the Nea Alikarnassos farmers’ market

Why Is the Market Moving?

The Nea Alikarnassos farmers’ market is relocating from its current spot on Anapafseos and Anagenniseos streets. This decision is part of an effort to address traffic concerns caused by regular road closures in the area. The new location, a purpose-built municipal space near the Nea Alikarnassos prison, promises better access and fewer disruptions for residents, shoppers, and visitors.

Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos explained the rationale behind the move: “This was a topic we discussed with the Minister of Citizen Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis, during our recent meeting at Loggia. The claims by the police regarding safety and access concerns have been addressed. The project now includes double fencing to meet additional requirements, ensuring a smooth transition.”

What Happens Next?

The relocation plan is open for public consultation until January 31, 2025. Residents, business owners, and shoppers can share their views during this period. The decision to shift the market was unanimously approved by the municipal committee during a meeting on January 21. Similarly, the local council of Nea Alikarnassos has also expressed full support.

Key details about the move:

The market will now operate in front of the Nea Alikarnassos Prison on a specially prepared municipal property.

The plan includes measures to address safety concerns with enhanced fencing.

The new space simplifies access for visitors while easing congestion in the current location.

As plans unfold, local officials remain confident the changes will benefit everyone involved. With adjustments made to address security worries, they expect both regular shoppers and tourists to enjoy a hassle-free experience.

This change signals a new chapter for the community market, which continues to play a vital role in bringing residents and tourists closer to fresh, local produce.

