SeaWorld Orlando’s New Resident

SeaWorld welcomes a rare Pacific walrus calf

Rescued from Utqiagvik, Alaska, and named Ukiaq

Treated at Alaska SeaLife Center and relocated to SeaWorld

An invaluable addition to SeaWorld’s conservation mission

SeaWorld Orlando has opened its doors to Ukiaq, a rare Pacific walrus calf discovered alone on the beaches of Utqiagvik, Alaska. Known affectionately as Uki, this young walrus embodies the spirit and culture of Alaska. After being rescued and cared for at the Alaska SeaLife Center, the United States Fish & Wildlife Service deemed Ukiaq non-releasable and arrived in Orlando on September 18. Weighing around 220 pounds, Uki is now under the watchful eye of SeaWorld’s team of animal care specialists.

Rescue Background:

Found orphaned in Utqiagvik, Alaska

Rescued with the help of the community and USFWS

Taken to the Alaska SeaLife Center for rehabilitation

A New Home for Growth and Care

SeaWorld Orlando was selected as Uki’s new habitat owing to its skilled staff and nurturing environment. SeaWorld provides an ideal setting for her development with an existing walrus herd, including a female capable of acting as a surrogate. The park, committed to wildlife conservation, ensures Uki’s well-being through a specialized care routine, including a carefully planned diet and regular medical checkups.

Care and Development:

Round-the-clock attention from animal care specialists

Close collaboration with veterinarians

Gradual acclimation to new surroundings

Future introduction to public habitats

An Ambassador for Conservation

Uki’s journey is a testament to the power of collaboration in wildlife rescue. Her story highlights the unified efforts in marine mammal conservation, from her initial rescue by the Utqiagvik community to the dedicated care she received at the Alaska SeaLife Center and now at SeaWorld.

Inspirational Journey:

Rescued through community and organizational effort

Supported by dedicated teams and partnerships

Inspiring global marine life preservation efforts

Her presence at SeaWorld Orlando not only enriches the park but also serves as a vital educational tool. As Uki continues to thrive, she plays a crucial role in raising awareness about the challenges faced by Pacific walruses in the wild. SeaWorld remains devoted to inspiring action and fostering a deeper understanding of marine life through stories like Uki’s.