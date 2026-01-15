Heraklion Nikos Kazantzakis Airport will close its main runway for works from 19 to January 26 .

Heraklion Airport is about to enter its favourite annual sport: surviving itself.

From 19 to January 26, the main runway at Nikos Kazantzakis Airport will close for a significant round of works, because when you run one of Greece’s most overloaded airports on infrastructure from another era, the runway eventually screams “enough.”

The closure is planned, official, and necessary.

It is also, inevitably, the kind of thing that makes passengers say:

“What do you mean, the runway is closed? Where are we landing? On faith?”

What Exactly Is Closing — and for How Long

The main runway will be closed:

from Monday, January 19 (morning)

to Monday, January 26 (morning)

The closure affects 600 meters of the runway for maintenance works.

And yes, there is a “weather allowance” of two extra days, depending on conditions — because nothing screams confidence like “maybe, unless the sky says no.”

What Flights Can Operate During the Closure

According to the NOTAM, all flights will be served exclusively via the diagonal runway.

But here is the punchline:

That runway is limited to:

ATR aircraft only (turboprops)

(turboprops) daytime operations only

So in practical terms:

larger aircraft cannot operate;

night flights are not possible;

schedules may change;

some routes may be temporarily suspended;

international flights could be diverted to Chania Airport ;

; example given: Tirana flights may be operated with turboprops.

Translation for normal humans: check your flight, double-check it, then recheck it.

The airport will continue to operate under a modified program and a special operational plan.

Why They Are Doing It (Besides the Obvious)

The airport’s runway has been under extreme pressure for years, especially in summer when passenger numbers break records, and the entire building looks like it is auditioning for a disaster movie.

According to the airport manager, Iakovos Ouranos, the works focus on:

runway pavement upgrades

better drainage

stronger lighting

improved signage

In other words, the basics needed for safe flight operations, especially during peak periods.

Authorities say these works could not be postponed any further — and that is believable, because the airport already operates like a tired donkey that keeps being asked to carry a piano.

The Real Context: Until Kastelli Opens, This Is What We Have

No matter how many upgrades are made, Nikos Kazantzakis remains an old airport operating at the edge of capacity.

This runway closure is yet another reminder that the real solution is not cosmetic fixes — it is the transition to the new airport in Kastelli, the one meant to permanently end these structural problems.

Until then, every upgrade project becomes a balancing act:

safety + EU standards

versus daily operation

versus the tourism economy

versus passenger sanity

And that is why the runway is closing. Not for comfort. For survival.