Heraklion Airport Runway Partly Shuts Down for a Week

Main runway at Heraklion International Airport (Nikos Kazantzakis) closes Monday, January 19 (08:00) to Monday, January 26 (07:00)

Airport remains operational using the secondary runway.

Restrictions: aircraft up to 72 seats, daylight-only operations

Possible flight schedule changes

A NOTAM has been issued; works relate to runway surface upgrade and operational safety.

What Is Closing and When

The main runway at Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport will be out of service for one week, from Monday, January 19 at 08:00 until Monday, January 26 at 07:00, due to scheduled upgrade and maintenance works.

This is not a complete airport shutdown. It is a runway shutdown — the type that can still ripple into flight schedules, especially when combined with winter weather and the general Greek talent for surprise.

The Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA / ΥΠΑ) says the closure is part of planned infrastructure improvements and ongoing maintenance aimed at strengthening the airport’s operational safety.

The Airport Stays Open, But With Restrictions

During the works, Heraklion Airport will continue to serve flights using the secondary runway, subject to specific safety limitations.

According to the guidance provided:

Only aircraft up to 72 seats will be handled.

Flights will operate from first light until sunset (daylight-only window)

Airlines may proceed with schedule adjustments.

A relevant NOTAM has already been issued for the period, and the runway works were previously announced in a press release on November 30, 2025, so airlines could plan accordingly.

Notes for Travelers

Most passengers do not read NOTAMs. They read boarding passes. So here is the reality:

Even when an airport stays open, runway restrictions can mean:

retimed flights

aircraft swaps

rescheduling within the daylight operation window

occasional cancellations or route adjustments, depending on airline planning

That is why passengers traveling to or from Crete during January 19–26 should:

Monitor airline notifications closely

Confirm schedules before heading to the airport

allow extra margin time, especially for onward connections

The scheduling period was selected in coordination with airlines and based on passenger traffic data, aiming for minimal disruption—but even “minimal disruption” can be loud on a travel day.