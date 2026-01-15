Heraklion has announced its official plan for Apokries 2026, and yes — the city is once again preparing to do what it does best: turn the centre into a joyful, noisy, glitter-filled obstacle course for all who dare to leave the house.

The Municipality of Heraklion and the Deputy Mayor of Culture promise “fun, joy, and entertainment” for children and adults. Which is lovely — unless you are the type of person who considers silence a human right and regards crowds as a mild form of medieval punishment.

Still, if you are into treasure hunts, costumes, and social chaos with a festive soundtrack, here is what is happening — with dates, locations, and registration details included (because joy needs logistics).

February 1: The Children’s Treasure Hunt (14th Edition)

The Apokries program opens with the 14th Children’s Treasure Hunt on:

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, Time: 11:00

Location: Georgiadis Park

This year’s theme is:

«Π.Α.Σ. ΚΑΛΑ;» – Επιχείρηση: Κυκλοφοριακή Αγωγή

(loosely: “Are you doing okay?” – Operation: Road Safety Education)

The event is organised by the group “Peratzounia” and the Academy of “ALLEGRI”, under the auspices of the Municipality of Heraklion and co-organised by the Region of Crete.

It targets children in:

5th and 6th grade (E’ and ST’ Δημοτικού)

Kids will solve riddles and follow clues to find the hidden treasure — and, in the process, learn teamwork, cooperation, and observation.

Translation: they will have fun while parents stand around trying to look relaxed.

Children’s Treasure Hunt Registration

Registration opens: Monday, January 19

Registration ends: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Where: the organisers’ kiosk on Leoforos Dikaiosynis

Yes—they warn that spots are limited, so it is better to register early.

Kiosk opening hours:

19–25 January

Mon–Fri 18:00–20:00

Sat 11:00–15:00

Sun 11:00–14:00

26–31 January

Mon & Wed 10:00–13:00 and 18:00–20:00

and Tue/Thu/Fri 18:00–20:00

Sat 11:00–14:00

More info: Peratzounia

Website: peratzounia.gr

Facebook: facebook.com/peratzounia

Instagram: instagram.com/peratzounia

Email: peratzounia@gmail.com

February 8: The Big Treasure Hunt (23rd Edition)

Then comes the serious one — the 23rd Treasure Hunt, titled:

“Clessidra di Candia”

Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026

Sunday, Base/starting point: the courtyard of the Loggia (Lodzia)

Organised by:

“Ano Kato”, the winning team of the 22nd Treasure Hunt

This one comes with a whole storyline — because nothing says “Apokries in Crete” like Venetian mystery theatre.

The Story

It begins in Venice and Murano in the late 16th century, where a genius craftsman named Giacomo Venini creates a masterpiece:

A magical hourglass that, with every turn, freezes time and grants the owner clarity of mind.

In 2026, treasure hunters will travel across Europe and the Mediterranean — on paper, at least — to help archaeologist Demosthenis Veli trace the missing hourglass.

If you ever wanted to time-travel and also walk around Heraklion in costume, this is your moment.

Treasure Hunt Registration

starts January 28

at the organisers’ kiosk on Leoforos Dikaiosynis

More info: Ano Kato

Website: ano-kato.gr

Facebook: facebook.com/anokato23kkth/

February 15: Kastrino Carnival 2026 + Grand Parade

The Apokries program climaxes — as it always does — with the main event:

Kastrino Carnival 2026

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Sunday, Includes: the Grand Parade

This is the day Heraklion becomes Heraklion: costumes, groups, music, noise, and a city centre that politely stops functioning like a normal city.

The municipality invites:

groups

schools & kindergartens

sports clubs

cultural associations

Treasure Hunt teams

and anyone else brave enough to join

Participation Registration

Sign up online here:

For questions:

2813409758

Mon–Fri 10:00–13:00

A Quick Survival Note From an Introvert

If you love crowds: enjoy, shine, scream, dance.

If you hate crowds as I do, remember that Apokries is not mandatory. You can:

Attend one event, then escape.

Choose Georgiadis Park early (kid events tend to feel less chaotic).

Or watch humanity from a safe distance with coffee and judgment.

Either way, Heraklion is clearly preparing for a loud February.

May the odds be ever in your favour.