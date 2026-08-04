There is something wonderfully optimistic about Heraklion. Faced with the huge abandoned Minos Hotel building on one of the city’s most photographed streets, someone looked at the construction fence and decided to put art on it. And to be fair, they did a lovely job.

Large reproductions from the Municipal Art Gallery now line the fence around the former Minos Hotel on 25th August Street. Each panel carries a QR code so passers-by can dig a little deeper into the city’s artistic heritage. It’s a thoughtful idea, and it deserves credit.

The trouble is that the paintings are not what you notice first. Behind every one of them rises the same tired Minos Hotel skeleton that has greeted residents and visitors for years: steel beams propping up crumbling walls, empty windows staring out over the harbour. The place looks less like a landmark under restoration and more like a patient that has been kept on life support far too long.

You can almost hear the building itself: Don’t look behind the painting. Scan the QR code instead.

The irony is hard to miss. Thousands of cruise passengers walk this street every week, expecting the elegance of one of Crete’s oldest cities. What they meet instead is an open-air exhibition whose main achievement is trying to distract them from the ruin it covers.

The paintings themselves are beautiful. The artists deserve the exposure. The Municipal Gallery deserves the attention. None of that is the problem. The problem is asking art to do the work of urban planning. No masterpiece has ever repaired a neglected building. Van Gogh could not plaster those walls. El Greco would have struggled with the structural steel. Even Picasso might have looked at the place and quietly backed away.

Public art should celebrate a city, not apologise for it. Imagine the same exhibition along the Venetian Walls or in Eleftherias Square. Visitors would stop, scan the codes, discover local artists, perhaps even decide to visit the gallery. Here the artwork has another job entirely. It is camouflage—beautiful camouflage, but camouflage all the same.

Sooner or later every city reaches the point where another banner, another mural, or another printed canvas simply isn’t enough. Heraklion has reached that point. The paintings have done their part. Now it is the building’s turn.