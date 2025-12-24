The Municipality of Heraklion has approved a sweeping new road safety measure that will significantly affect daily life — and travel — across the city and its surrounding villages.

During its meeting on December 23, the Municipal Committee unanimously accepted the municipal administration’s proposal to set a maximum speed limit of 30 km/h in all residential areas within the Municipality of Heraklion. The measure will take effect shortly after its formal approval at the next Municipal Council session.

Where the 30 km/h Limit Will Apply

Once implemented, the new speed limit will cover:

The entire urban area of Heraklion city;

All villages and settlements within the Municipality of Heraklion, from the entry point to the exit.

Unless otherwise indicated by road signs, 30 km/h will be the default maximum speed in all inhabited areas. If a lower speed limit is posted, it always applies.

For visitors, this means that driving through Heraklion or passing through nearby villages will require significantly reduced speeds, even on roads that may appear wide or lightly trafficked.

Key Exceptions to the Rule

The regulation includes specific exceptions where the 30 km/h limit will not apply, provided there is no existing signage stating otherwise. These include:

One-way streets with at least two clearly marked traffic lanes;

Two-way roads with at least two lanes in each direction, separated by lane markings;

Two-way roads with a central median or divider.

In all other cases, drivers should assume that 30 km/h is the legal limit.

Why This Matters

Heraklion is already a pioneer in Greece when it comes to low-speed urban zones. The city was the first in the country to introduce a 30 km/h limit throughout its Old Town, and the same limit has already been applied in more than eight areas around schools.

The expansion of the measure reflects a broader strategy to:

improve road safety;

reduce accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists;

create calmer, more walkable neighborhoods;

protect residents, children, and visitors alike.

New Signage on the Way

To ensure drivers are properly informed, the Deputy Mayor for Technical Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility has announced that older road signs will be removed and replaced with new signage across the road network.

Visitors renting cars should be especially attentive during the transition period, as speed limits may differ from what they are used to in other parts of Crete.

What Travelers Should Keep in Mind

For tourists, this change means:

slower driving within Heraklion and nearby villages

increased enforcement awareness

safer conditions for walking, dining outdoors, and exploring historic neighborhoods

Heraklion is clearly signaling a shift toward people-first mobility, and visitors are expected to adapt accordingly.

Driving slower here is no longer just courteous — it is the law.