Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

Heraklion to Host First Peace Run Honoring Grigoris Lambrakis

- October 2nd, 2025 09:45 am

A non-competitive 2.6 km event and a photo exhibition (October 6–11) will celebrate his legacy, with his family present.

A non-competitive 2.6 km event and a photo exhibition (October 6–11) will celebrate his legacy, with his family present.

  • Event: 1st Peace Run in memory of Grigoris Lambrakis
  • Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
  • Start Time: 18:00
  • Route Distance: 2.6 km through central Heraklion
  • Exhibition: October 6–11, “Manolis Karellis” Hall, free entry
  • Honored Guests: Maria Lambraki and Grigoris Lambrakis (wife and son)
  • Organizers: Marathon Runners Club of Crete “IKAROS,” Municipality of Heraklion, Region of Crete

A Run Through the Streets of Memory

Heraklion will soon mark a new tradition with the first Peace Run dedicated to Grigoris Lambrakis, the activist and politician assassinated on May 22, 1963. The event takes place on Sunday, October 12, starting at 18:00 from Eleftherias Square.

Grigoris Lambrakis first peace run poster

The 2.6-kilometer route will thread through the heart of the city—Averof, Evans, Jesus Gate, Plastira Avenue, Chanioporta, Kalokairinou Avenue, Idis, and Dikastirion Avenue—before circling back to Eleftherias Square for the finish.

Unlike competitive marathons, the Peace Run invites both runners and walkers. At the finish line, participants will receive commemorative medals of honor from the Municipality of Heraklion. Awards will also be presented to:

  • The top three overall finishers (male and female)
  • Three boys and three girls from local primary schools

Exhibition and Presence of the Lambrakis Family

Alongside the race, a photo exhibition dedicated to Grigoris Lambrakis will take place from October 6 to 11 at the “Manolis Karellis” hall in Androgeo. Visiting hours will be 10:00–13:00 and 18:00–20:00, with admission to the public free of charge.

Both events will be attended by Maria Lambraki, the widow of Grigoris Lambrakis, and their son, also named Grigoris. Their presence ties the memory of the man to the living history of his family.

Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos had earlier met at the Loggia with Grigoris Lambrakis (son), the leadership of the Marathon Runners Club of Crete, and municipal officials to finalize preparations for the event. “It is an honor for Heraklion to host this first Peace Run in memory of Grigoris Lambrakis,” the mayor emphasized.

Registration and Sponsors

Those interested in participating can register via email at marathoncreta@gmail.com.
The event is supported by sponsors including DOLE, Daly’s, Zografakis Distilleries, and Selinari Water.

About Manuel Santos

Manuel began his journey as a lifeguard on Sant Sebastià Beach and later worked as a barista—two roles that deepened his love for coastal life and local stories. Now based part-time in Crete, he brings a Mediterranean spirit to his writing and is currently exploring Spain’s surf beaches for a book project that blends adventure, culture, and coastline.

Previous:
Next: