Heraklion to Host First Peace Run Honoring Grigoris Lambrakis

A Run Through the Streets of Memory

Heraklion will soon mark a new tradition with the first Peace Run dedicated to Grigoris Lambrakis, the activist and politician assassinated on May 22, 1963. The event takes place on Sunday, October 12, starting at 18:00 from Eleftherias Square.

The 2.6-kilometer route will thread through the heart of the city—Averof, Evans, Jesus Gate, Plastira Avenue, Chanioporta, Kalokairinou Avenue, Idis, and Dikastirion Avenue—before circling back to Eleftherias Square for the finish.

Unlike competitive marathons, the Peace Run invites both runners and walkers. At the finish line, participants will receive commemorative medals of honor from the Municipality of Heraklion. Awards will also be presented to:

The top three overall finishers (male and female)

Three boys and three girls from local primary schools

Exhibition and Presence of the Lambrakis Family

Alongside the race, a photo exhibition dedicated to Grigoris Lambrakis will take place from October 6 to 11 at the “Manolis Karellis” hall in Androgeo. Visiting hours will be 10:00–13:00 and 18:00–20:00, with admission to the public free of charge.

Both events will be attended by Maria Lambraki, the widow of Grigoris Lambrakis, and their son, also named Grigoris. Their presence ties the memory of the man to the living history of his family.

Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos had earlier met at the Loggia with Grigoris Lambrakis (son), the leadership of the Marathon Runners Club of Crete, and municipal officials to finalize preparations for the event. “It is an honor for Heraklion to host this first Peace Run in memory of Grigoris Lambrakis,” the mayor emphasized.

Registration and Sponsors

Those interested in participating can register via email at marathoncreta@gmail.com.

The event is supported by sponsors including DOLE, Daly’s, Zografakis Distilleries, and Selinari Water.