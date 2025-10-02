Greek Hoteliers Struggle Amid Short-Term Rental Boom

Revenues January–July 2025: €12.18 billion (Bank of Greece)

€12.18 billion (Bank of Greece) 2024 full-year benchmark: €21.59 billion

€21.59 billion Key months projected: August (€4.2b), September (€3.3b), October (€2.7–3.4b)

August (€4.2b), September (€3.3b), October (€2.7–3.4b) Air arrivals: Record highs at regional airports & Athens International

Record highs at regional airports & Athens International Aegean Airlines: +9% seat capacity for Q4

+9% seat capacity for Q4 Short-term rentals: 1.078 million beds available by July

1.078 million beds available by July Hotel picture: Occupancies flat, median July price €140

Greece is riding a fresh wave of tourism, with Bank of Greece data showing revenues of €12.18 billion in the first seven months of 2025. That leaves only €9.4 billion needed to surpass the 2024 record of €21.59 billion.

Air arrivals have already set records across regional hubs and Athens International. Aegean Airlines lifted its seat capacity by 9 percent for the final quarter, while seats from abroad in September and October rose 4.7 percent compared to 2024.

The Greek Tourism Confederation calculated that only a drop of more than 4.7 percent in the second half of the year would block a new record. Inflation also plays its part, nudging tourist spending higher on goods and services. Supermarket staff point out that visitors now buy not just for breakfast but also for lunch and dinner.

Hoteliers Struggle While Rentals Feast

Behind the headlines, the story looks different for hotels. Surveys from the Hotel Institute of Greece show summer occupancies stuck at last year’s levels, with little movement in room prices.

Median room rate July 2025: €140 (vs. €138 in 2024)

€140 (vs. €138 in 2024) Average selling price: €168 (down from €174 in 2024)

€168 (down from €174 in 2024) Hotel rooms in Greece: ~448,000, half priced at or below the median

Meanwhile, short-term rentals eat up the market share. According to the Institute of National Tourism Research, over one million beds have been on offer since May, climbing to 1.078 million by July.

Tourists still pour into Greece, but their euros flow elsewhere. Hoteliers find themselves watching records celebrated while their own ledgers stay flat. The boom exists—it just passes by the front desk, leaving many in the industry wondering how long they can keep up with it in their own backyard.

Tourists flock to Greece in droves, yet the classic stay feels sidelined. The irony bites when records celebrate while beds sit half-empty at steady prices. This shift leaves hoteliers struggling to keep pace in their own backyard.