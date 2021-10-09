Greek Officials Open Restaurants, Theaters, and Cinemas for Vaccinated

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s New Democracy government has announced that as of October 9th, vaccinated patrons will be allowed in restaurants, theaters, and cinemas, which will in turn be able to run at full capacity.

This means the government is lifting key health restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the Coronavirus, even though variants of COVID-19 linger. According to the news from Kathimerini, some on the government’s advisory panel of doctors and scientists said to be skeptical that’s the right move.

Fear the Coronavirus is still spreading because of the contagious Delta Variant aside, the government will also lift stricter conditions for high-risk regions around the country, including bars and clubs, but only for the vaccinated.

This move is seen as part of a persuasion campaign that is so far failing to convince anti-vaxxers the vaccines are safe and effective. Many Greeks believe the whole COVID situation is some kind of conspiracy to control people, or to alter their DNA. New Democracy has failed since the beginning to inform/educate the public as to the real dangers and remisies, at least in the eyes of many observers.

The government also ended overnight curfews in areas that had mini-lockdowns because there were so many cases, and music will also be allowed in bars and restaurants after musicians and DJs complained about being locked out.

In these regions, people will still supposedly have to wear masks and keep social distances, but most people simply ignore the measures these days. Kethimerini says there are no reports that police are trying to enforce the conditions now.

EODY reported 2,324 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, including 22 new fatalities. Given the longstanding trend, it does not seem like case counts or fatalities are going down. Our editors were at the premier of the Daniel Craig swansong as James Bond 007, No Time to Die at Heraklion’s Teknopolis Theater under the occupancy constraints last week.

Feature image via Texnopolis Park