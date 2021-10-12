The Exhibition “Not more than 10 people” Runs Thru the17th in Paleochora

Share Pin 0 Shares

An exhibition at the Art Flow Gallery Paleochora by artist Silvia Forrer, an artistic reflection during pandemic times, has been extended through Sunday October 17th. “Not more than 10 people” is made of up the artist’s impressions over the course of 2020 and 2021 are presented in works reflecting human life and how we’ve adjusted to a crisis.

The issues of longterm confinement, reduced social contact, and the individual feelings the artist experienced are key motifs in the beautiful works she has created. Our collective and individual fears, uncertainties, and forbearance of regulations and rules are presented.

The exhibition is a loving effort to help people rebalance and reframe their existence, and to mentally and physically rediscover positivity again. The hours are from 19:00 until 23:00 and by appointment in the mornings, according to the announcement.

The Art Flow Gallery is a few meters from the harbor, around the corner from the Taxi Service stand in pictresque Paleochora. Readers interested in seeing the exhibition and visiting Palaiochora should contact the gallery via phone at: 694 704 4741, or by email at: artflowgallerycrete@gmail.com