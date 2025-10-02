Argophilia

Rethymno Secures Funding for Accessible Beach Project

- October 2nd, 2025 10:20 am

Rethymno gains funding for an accessible beach project worth €67,150 under Greece’s Recovery and Resilience Plan.

  • Project: Accessible installation on Rethymno beaches
  • Approved budget: €67,150
  • Operator: Minos Mare S.A. (hotel and tourism enterprise)
  • Program: Recovery and Resilience Facility – EU NextGeneration funding
  • Completion deadline: December 31, 2025
  • Facilities: non-permanent ramps, mobile walkways, changing rooms, portable restrooms, signage

The Ministry of Tourism has approved funding for a project that will make Rethymno beaches fully accessible to people with mobility challenges. The €67,150 plan, submitted by Minos Mare S.A., falls under the national program Improvement and Modification of Accessibility in Greek Beaches, financed through the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility – NextGeneration EU.

The initiative ensures that by the end of 2025, a beach directly in front of the hotel complex will meet European standards for inclusive design.

What the Project Includes

The Rethymno project covers a range of semi-permanent installations, designed to be functional during the summer season and removable in winter:

  • Non-permanent ramps for direct sea access
  • Wheeled ramp systems for easier entry into the water
  • Portable changing cabins and hygiene units
  • Modular walkways for safe movement across the sand
  • Accessible beach equipment and special signage

According to the Ministry, the works will be deemed complete only after inspection and certification of both the physical installations and the financial implementation. The final deadline for the project is December 31, 2025.

With this step, Rethymno takes another stride in blending its tourism appeal with true inclusivity—ensuring that the sea is within reach for all.

About Manuel Santos

Manuel began his journey as a lifeguard on Sant Sebastià Beach and later worked as a barista—two roles that deepened his love for coastal life and local stories. Now based part-time in Crete, he brings a Mediterranean spirit to his writing and is currently exploring Spain’s surf beaches for a book project that blends adventure, culture, and coastline.

