Rethymno Secures Funding for Accessible Beach Project

The Ministry of Tourism has approved funding for a project that will make Rethymno beaches fully accessible to people with mobility challenges. The €67,150 plan, submitted by Minos Mare S.A., falls under the national program Improvement and Modification of Accessibility in Greek Beaches, financed through the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility – NextGeneration EU.

The initiative ensures that by the end of 2025, a beach directly in front of the hotel complex will meet European standards for inclusive design.

What the Project Includes

The Rethymno project covers a range of semi-permanent installations, designed to be functional during the summer season and removable in winter:

Non-permanent ramps for direct sea access

Wheeled ramp systems for easier entry into the water

Portable changing cabins and hygiene units

Modular walkways for safe movement across the sand

Accessible beach equipment and special signage

According to the Ministry, the works will be deemed complete only after inspection and certification of both the physical installations and the financial implementation. The final deadline for the project is December 31, 2025.

With this step, Rethymno takes another stride in blending its tourism appeal with true inclusivity—ensuring that the sea is within reach for all.