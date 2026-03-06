The exhibition “You Are What You Wear” is now open at the Benaki Museum in Athens .

is now open at the . The show explores the dialogue between fashion and contemporary art through the work of 32 artists .

through the work of . It pays tribute to the late Greek designer Sophia Kokosalaki , known for blending modern design with Greek heritage.

, known for blending modern design with Greek heritage. The exhibition previously appeared at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Crete in Rethymno in 2025.

in 2025. Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni highlighted the growing role of culture in shaping year-round tourism experiences.

When Clothing Becomes a Story

In Athens this spring, fabric speaks.

At the Benaki Museum, the exhibition “You Are What You Wear“ invites visitors to explore the quiet yet powerful conversation between fashion and contemporary art. Through installations, garments, and artistic interpretation, the exhibition reminds us that what we wear often reflects something deeper — identity, memory, and the spirit of the times.

Opening the exhibition, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni noted that the relationship between fashion and contemporary art has become more immediate than ever.

“The exhibition highlights in a meaningful way the dynamic relationship between fashion and contemporary art, which today perhaps communicates more directly than ever before,” she said.

According to the minister, both creative fields capture the anxieties, hopes, and transformations of modern society.

“They reflect the spirit and the questions of our era, exploring issues of identity and social change,” she added.

Honoring Sophia Kokosalaki

At the heart of the exhibition lies a tribute to one of Greece’s most influential fashion voices: Sophia Kokosalaki.

The internationally acclaimed designer built her reputation by weaving together modern aesthetics and elements of Greek tradition, creating garments that felt both contemporary and timeless.

“The exhibition also honors the late Sophia Kokosalaki,” Kefalogianni said during her remarks.

“She was a multifaceted personality with international recognition, a designer with a distinctive artistic identity.”

According to the minister, Kokosalaki achieved something rare in the fashion world.

“She managed to bridge contemporary creative movements with elements of Greek tradition, expressing our cultural heritage through an innovative design language and leaving a strong imprint on the global fashion map.”

Even today, her work continues to resonate far beyond the runway.

Athens as a Cultural Destination

Hosting the exhibition at the Benaki Museum, Kefalogianni said, reinforces Athens’ growing reputation as a place where modern cultural expression thrives alongside deep historical roots.

In today’s world, culture plays a crucial role not only in artistic life but also in economic and social development.

“Culture acts as a driving force for intellectual, social, and economic progress,” she said.

For tourism, that connection is especially important.

The Greek tourism strategy increasingly focuses on the intersection between culture and travel, encouraging visitors to experience Greece not only through its landscapes but also through its artistic and creative traditions.

“The connection between culture and tourism is a central strategic choice and one of the main pillars of our policy for the sustainable and qualitative development of Greek tourism,” the minister explained.

Such initiatives, she added, enrich the country’s tourism offering and help position Greece as a destination worth visiting year-round.

A Journey That Began in Crete

Before arriving in Athens, the exhibition began its journey in Rethymno, Crete, where it was presented at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Crete from May 17 to October 31, 2025.

Its move to Athens now allows a broader audience to experience the project.

Featuring the work of 32 artists, the exhibition explores how clothing and artistic expression intersect, challenging visitors to reconsider fashion not merely as design but as a cultural language in motion.

As Kefalogianni concluded, the exhibition promises to inspire.

She expressed confidence that the show will become “a source of inspiration and creative dialogue for all who visit.”

In a city where ancient marble meets modern imagination, that dialogue feels perfectly at home.