Greece’s Tourism Minister Reveals New “Visit Greece” App

Visitors to Greece are about to get a trip-assistant created to help them get the most from their experience in paradise. A new tech-helper sponsored by Eurobank and Mastercard, the new Visit Greece app was introduced at a Santorini press conference by Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis yesterday.

At an event for the reopening of the country’s tourism, Mr. Theoharis presented the new app he says is “sure to upgrade the overall experience of visitors while they are in Greece.” The Greek Summer 2020 event where PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed visitors back to Greece, also revealed innovations in safety, new strategies, and experience/information enhancements the government has endeavored to put in place these last months of the pandemic. Minister Theoharis was quoted saying:

“The Visit Greece application is multi-lingual and designed to offer all kinds of benefits to tourists and partner businesses.”

According to Theoharis, the app lets travelers find information on all that interests them, specially tailored to their individual preferences, and fills them in on special Covid-19 information which has been added to boost the feeling of safety of visitors in Greece.

Travelers will find Covid-19 health protection measures that need to be followed in the country, alongside a special section will also include an interactive map with the nearest hospitals that deal with coronavirus cases.

Businesses and tourists benefit from the new Visit Greece app because the technology actually connects travelers to businesses through special promotions and points of interest. The app, which runs through the Warply payments system, was created with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in the frame so that great business could get a promotional stake, while visitors to Greece get introduced to some of the best the country has to offer. Aspa Palimeri, the Country Manager of Mastercard for Greece, Cyprus and Malta offered this:

“We are here to offer our know-how and also all the means at our disposal so that through collaborations and partnerships we can create all the conditions for a successful restart, as well as to create a competitive and sustainable tourism product for our country in the future.”

Mastercard’s role in the new Visit Greece app is to introduce Greece to the world through its Priceless Cities platform. Mastercard Priceless Cities gives cardholders the opportunity to get to know Greece through special unique experiences.

The new Visit Greece app is expected to launch by the end of the month and will initially be available in Greek and English. The app will gradually be available in other languages such as Chinese and Russian.