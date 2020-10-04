Greece’s Small Tourism Accommodations Set to Recieve EU Funds

Pin 0 Shares

According to the Greek Confederation of Tourist Accommodation Enterprises (SETKE), small tourism accommodations operating in Greece will probably get EU Cohesion Policy funds in the first quarter of 2021.

At a meeting held between SETKE’s president, Panagiotis Tokouzis, and Greek Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis recently, the focus of talks was on the confederation’s request for the inclusion of small tourism accommodations in development programs.

According to the report from GTP, Minister Georgiadis said funds for small accommodations will be available through the EPAnEK program (Operational Programme for Competitiveness, Entrepreneurship & Innovation), which is set to launch within the first quarter of 2021. SETKE’s president was quoted saying:

“The Development and Investment Ministry and its minister showed excessive willingness to establish a development program exclusively for small tourism accommodation businesses, which today are suffering from the effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

SETKE represents some 39,000 family-owned tourism businesses. The EPAnEK program offers EU funds to enhance the competitiveness and extroversion of enterprises, to facilitate a transition to quality entrepreneurship, while at the same time advancing innovation and growth of domestic added value.