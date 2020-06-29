Greece’s Regional Airports Ready for International Travelers

Pin 15 Shares

Greece’s 18 regional airports are now prepared to welcome international travelers. According to the news, airports have taken all necessary measures and precautions to protect the health and safety of visitors, staff, and locals.

The Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias inspected the airports on the islands of Karpathos, Rhodes, and Kos over the weekend. His inspection tour was part of an ongoing series of inspections to check that all health and safety protocols are in place and up to standard prior to reopening. Hardalias was quoted as saying:

“Every possible care has been taken to enable us to receive visitors with the maximum safety possible from July 1. All destinations on the mainland and islands have reinforced medical facilities.”

Greece will not be accepting tourists from the United States, Russia, and the United Kingdom until those countries meet the guidelines set by Athens authorities.

Hardalias airport, like the others the minister inspected, took part in meetings with the technical staff, local authority officials, and airport management to hash out the last details of the preparations for international travelers.