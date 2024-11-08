Celebrating World Kindness Day with Four Seasons’ Culinary Delight

As World Kindness Day approaches, Four Seasons, a leader in luxury hospitality, is intertwining the spirit of kindness with its passion for culinary excellence. This November 13th marks the start of a season-long celebration driven by the ethos, “Food at the Heart”. The initiative encourages acts of goodwill, while connecting people through the universal language of food.

A Feast of Generosity

Four Seasons’ commitment to charity remains evident. Guided by the principle of the Golden Rule and its own Four Seasons for Good programme, the company continues to make a substantial difference in the communities it serves. Last year, the movement raised over USD 350,000 for over 50 charities globally, and this year promises even more. The current theme, ‘Food at the Heart’, will present limited-edition gâteaux and unique culinary escapades with proceeds supporting vital local charities.

Limited-Edition Gâteaux

From November 13th, select hotels will offer artisanal gâteaux. Highlights include Chef Diogo Lopes’ Heartfelt Forest Gâteau at Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon, supporting Associação DariAcordar. Toronto’s Chef Kevin Levionnois will delight with a Hazelnut Chocolate Gâteau aiding Second Harvest, while Chef Andrea Bonaffini’s Celebration Gâteau in Bangkok will share proceeds with Scholars of Sustenance. In Bali, Chef David Peduzzi’s Bliss Cocoa Raspberry Gâteau will benefit the same cause. Signature Culinary Experiences

Additional hotels will host bespoke dining events with proceeds aiding local non-profits. At Four Seasons Hotel London, diners can support StreetSmart to combat homelessness by donating during a meal at Pavyllon London. California’s Coin & Candor restaurant will contribute a share of Wagyu Steak Tartare sales to Manna Food Bank. In Mexico, a portion of Tamarindo packaged coffee sales will support The Tamarindo International School. Community Volunteer Initiatives

The hotels extend their charitable reach through volunteer work. Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle will offer a lunch for students at Doi Sa Ngo School. Special cakes from Four Seasons Hotel Firenze will support Banco Alimentare–Toscana. Meanwhile, Toronto’s partnership with The Common Table will nourish over 100 locals with healthy lunches.

Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Four Seasons, emphasises:

Kindness is at the heart of every Four Seasons experience, and this World Kindness Day and throughout the festive season, we invite everyone to participate in sharing sweet treats and acts of kindness, inspiring empathy and care in our communities.

Discover all the sumptuous offerings that celebrate kindness globally, from Bali to Hawaii to Istanbul. Explore the details here.

Through these efforts, Four Seasons not only puts culinary prowess on display but solidifies essential bonds within communities. The World Kindness Day initiatives serve as a powerful reminder of how simple acts of goodness can ripple through communities, inspiring collective empathy and altruism.