Greece: Updated Traffic Code Brings Stricter Penalties for Driving Offenses

In September 2025, the Greek government brings its updated Traffic Code out of consultation and straight into the arms of residents, workers, and unsuspecting tourists. The new regime arrives armed with digital surveillance, a philosophical rejection of repeated mistakes, and fines so high only the reckless or the foolish will test their luck.

Gone are the days when traffic officers waved their clipboards and drivers waved back with creative excuses. Now, cameras perched atop Athens and other major cities will watch. Break the rules, and the fine arrives before the guilt does—via digital notice, no expensive stamp required. Complaints can be filed directly into the void or the Ministry of Transport.

Driving while handling a mobile phone is no longer considered a modern necessity but an affront to public safety. The stats look more like a failed science experiment: half of Greek drivers admit to using their phones in traffic, with usage rates triple the EU average. The penalty? A swift 350 euros and a month-long hiatus from driving. Try it again, and the price jumps to 1,000 euros and a six-month ban. A third strike within five years means 2,000 euros, a yearlong break from the road, and, if luck runs out and an accident happens, even criminal charges.

For those who treat their bloodstream like a cocktail bar, the news gets grimmer. Drunk drivers can look forward to fines starting at 1,000 euros and climbing to 4,000 for repeat offenders. License suspension grows with the drink count, from months to an impressive decade. Cause a fatal crash while under the influence or speeding, and jail time rises to ten years without parole. No, this is not an escape room.

Repeat offenders are the Code’s new archenemy. Each infraction adds up. Forget wiping your record clean with time and clever explanations. Penalties grow, and authorities finally admit what everyone suspected: those who treat traffic laws like casual suggestions won’t get gentle reminders any longer.

The Theatrics Continue: Park at Your Own Risk

Illegal parking, especially in spaces meant for people with disabilities, is an urban tradition Greece can now ill afford. Fines for blocking ramps or accessible spots start at 2,000 euros and may include a yearlong removal of driving rights. The message radiates clarity: block access, and the law blocks you.

Seatbelt and helmet rules now target both drivers and passengers alike. On a scooter? Both helmetless heads pay. Second offense? The driver could join the ranks of the bus passengers for a year.

Speed limits? Simultaneous crackdown and liberalization. Residential lanes drop to 30 km/h in narrow, busy areas. City arterials reach speeds of up to 50 km/h. However, on highways, it’s possible to reach speeds of 140 km/h under certain conditions. If caught travelling over 200 km/h, brace for a fine of 8,000 euros and a four-year license suspension. Perhaps buy a skateboard.

Public transport finally receives a helping hand. Bus lanes are no longer fair game for bored drivers or taxi shortcuts. Only approved vehicles, during specific hours, or genuine emergencies are permitted. Even cab drivers are expected to join the rest of society in the traffic jam, with rare exceptions.

The Comedy of Control: Tech Takes the Wheel

Call it the Traffic-Code-meets-Minority-Report. Automated cameras, digital paperwork, and Traffic Police integration form a network that ignores your excuses and remembers your face. The era of feigning ignorance is over. The new order doesn’t just rely on punishment; it’s also committed to cultivating road safety “values,” as it’s called—a term that’s Greek for “we know you’ll try anyway.”

And yes, the ministry understands that rules are one thing; getting people to follow them is another. Changing Greece’s relationship with driving might take more than fines. It might call for something radical, like common sense.

Greece’s New Traffic Code: Main Points in a Nutshell

Digital, automated fines for all traffic offenses, sent through gov.gr

Severe penalties for using a mobile phone or driving under the influence

Repeat violations stack up; no second chances

Lower city speed limits; higher highway limits possible

Helmets and seatbelts are required for drivers and all passengers

Harsh fines for blocking disabled ramps and illegal parking

Stricter rules on bus lane use and public transport priority

Camera surveillance and digital record-keeping tighten enforcement

Code aims to reduce fatalities, promote safety, and reshape driving culture

Any tourist, expat, or professional traversing Greek roads should expect one thing for sure: the new Traffic Code has teeth, eyes, and absolutely no patience. The choice is simple: drive legally or prepare for your next traffic notice—likely before your espresso cools.