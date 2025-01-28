Hersonissos Demolitions Begin to Eradicate Illegal Beachfront Tavernas

Eleven illegal restaurant structures in Hersonissos are scheduled for demolition.

Work begins in February 2025, targeting areas along the eastern coastal front.

The deadline is April, just before the tourist season kicks off.

Further demolitions are planned through 2025 to clear unauthorized beachside constructions.

Tourists can look forward to scenic, better-organized beaches free of clutter.

Say Goodbye to the Eyesores

In a bid to clean up one of Crete’s prime tourist zones, demolition crews are gearing up for action. According to Maria Kozyraki, Secretary of the Decentralized Administration of Crete, the first phase of Hersonissos demolitions kicks off in February 2025. This round targets 11 illegal structures, mainly restaurants, cluttering the town’s eastern coastal areas.

These unauthorized constructions have long been a visual and environmental headache, earning them the not-so-charming title of “eyesores.” With their imminent removal, tourists can anticipate a revitalized shoreline showcasing unbroken sea views and a more organized beach experience. Sure, the owners probably aren’t thrilled, but locals and visitors alike are poised for the payoff—an unspoiled natural landscape.

Improved Beaches and Views for Tourists

One demolition round won’t fix everything. Last year in May, officials initiated removals after court rulings blocked stopgap legal measures by defiant property owners. The effort began with ten demolition orders and has since expanded to include 12 more sets for illegal constructions on beaches and coastlines throughout Hersonissos.

Looking ahead, fresh protocols for even more demolitions are planned through 2025. It seems Hersonissos is taking its reputation as a tourist hotspot seriously—and cleaning house, or rather, tearing it down. The goal? By the time tourist season rolls back around, no one will be distracted by buildings that have no business being there in the first place.

This isn’t just a local governance flex. These demolitions symbolize a commitment to preserving the beauty that draws visitors from around the globe. When spring and summer tourists arrive, they’ll find a polished shoreline instead of broken, haphazard structures crowding the coast.

For those who’ve visited before, it’s like taking Hersonissos off mute. No chaotic man-made messes to spoil the vibe—just sand, sea, and serenity. Given that the local economy relies heavily on tourism, this facelift isn’t just cosmetic; it’s an investment in the island’s future.

For more details, check the original Greek report on Neakriti.