Greece Tourism: Winter News Briefs

Greece’s Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni has approved funding for upgrading Karpenisi Ski Center. The move makes significant progress in enhancing Greece’s winter tourism effort. The project has a total budget of €9.9 million and includes a new aerial lift, a mountain coaster, a dry slope skiing track, and two advanced snow groomers. The initiative falls under the national program to modernize ski resorts, further enabling all-year operation by expanding the Greece tourism season. This approval is another key step in Greece’s tourism growth plan.

The Athens, Attica, and Argosaronic Hotel Association (EXAAA) has filed an appeal with the Decentralized Administration of Attica, opposing a decision by the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni (Instagram below) concerning a new “Special Local Sustainable Development Fee”. The new law will require hoteliers to pay €12.6 per square meter for their main properties, while restaurants and entertainment businesses face €8 per square meter. According to the news, the charges are lower for residential properties and smaller commercial spaces. Hoteliers argue that the new fees unfairly targets their industry.

Andreas Fiorentinos, Secretary General of the Greek National Tourism Organization, visited Tarpon Springs, Florida (Instagram below), a renowned Greek-American fishing village. Invited by the local Orthodox Diocese, he participated in Epiphany celebrations led by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. The Deputy Minister of Shipping, Stefanos Ghikas, and Secretary General of Hellenes Abroad, Maira Myrogianni, also attended the religious events. Fiorentinos engaged with the Greek diaspora, appearing on “The Voice of the Greeks” television network to highlight cultural and heritage ties.

During an official ceremony at city hall, Tarpon Springs Mayor Panagiotis Koulias presented him with the Key of the City, symbolizing shared respect and collaboration. Fiorentinos and Koulias discussed strengthening tourism relations, with an invitation extended for the mayor to visit Athens. This visit underscored the importance of connecting Greek tourism and culture abroad with its homeland.

Alimos, a key spot along Athens’ southern coastline, will soon serve as a hub for seaplane flights. According to the news, all the necessary permits have been approved, clearing the way for connections between Athens and Greek islands. This marks the first seaplane operation in the region in nearly 50 years.

Hellenic Seaplanes, the company behind Greece’s seaplane infrastructure, announced this significant step with support from the Hellenic Navy General Staff and other public agencies. CEO Nicolas Charalambous highlighted the opportunity to enhance Athens’ coastal access while boosting local transportation. Alimos is expected to play a leading role in this modernized travel network, benefitting both residents and visitors with faster links to island destinations.