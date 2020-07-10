Greece to Establish Two New Tourism Education Departments

Pin 13 Shares

The Greek Tourism Ministry has plans to establish two new tourism education departments. According to a report from GTP, one of the new facilities will be near Ancient Olympia in the Peloponnese and another on the island of Kos.

The announcement came after a meeting held by Deputy Tourism Minister Manos Konsolas with Hellenic University President Odysseas-Ioannis Zoras and Vice President of Administrative Affairs Efstathios Efstathopoulos.

Konsolas said the establishment of a tourism education department in Ancient Olympia is a must because of the areas monumental historic significance and the nearby cultural assets. Kos island was also selected for a faculty branch the university’s “Health Units Administration” master’s program, to “further highlight the island’s connection with Hippocrates, the father of medicine”.

In the meeting, both sides agreed to continue the services provided by the online learning platform that supports the ministry’s tourism education departments.