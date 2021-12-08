Greece Sees Daily COVID Cases Rocket Past 7,000

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greek authorities have announced 7,009 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The number is a substantial increase from Monday’s 4,943. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 99 deaths and 697 intubated patients in Greece’s ICUs thru the period.

According to news from ekathimerini, the majority of intubated patients (560 or 80.34%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with the remaining patients (about 20%) being fully vaccinated.

The new coronavirus cases were identified from 591,067 tests (both PCR and rapid) with a positivity rate of 1.18%. According to the EODY report, Attica recorded 2,156 cases, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki reported 1,048. Here on Crete, the capital of Heraklion topped the list with 215 new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the onset of the pandemic has now climbed to 978,402, with the total number of deaths reaching 18,815 over the same period.