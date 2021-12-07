EODY Reports 4,943 New COVID Cases in 24 Hours

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greece confirmed 4,943 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

There were also an additional 116 fatalities recorded, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 18,716. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

On Crete island, officials reported the first known case of the Omicron variant mutations. The latest EODY figures also tell of 159 new COVID cases in Heraklion alone.