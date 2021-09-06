Greece Records 1,765 New Covid-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greece recorded 1,765 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours according to a report from the National Public Health Organization (EODY). The figures are down from last week’s figures in the 3,000s.

There are also 47 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 13,933. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Coronavirus incidence rates across Greece are down according to the latest EODY report including Mykonos where the current rate of infection is 138.15 cases per 100,000 people.