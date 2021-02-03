Greece Plans to Transform the Fabulous Tatoi Estate

Pin 0 Shares

The Ministry of Culture of Greece has announced plans to finally convert the massive 10,000-acre Tatoi Estate into an international tourist destination.

Once the residence of Greek royals, the Tatoi Estate has been abandoned since 1967, when the country was taken over by a military junta. Now, the Greek government is taking seriously a long-overdue plan to convert the property.

Recently, the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni toured the Tatoi Estate. Sakellaropoulou shared from her Instagram:

“Over forty thousand acres of rare natural beauty, buildings sealed with history, thousands of objects awaiting maintenance and a number of vehicles, samples of the evolution of movement over the decades, have resisted oblivion and time and are preparing to be offered to the visitor’s gaze.”

King’s Forest at the Tatoi Estate – Photo by Jola i Dimitris

The Hellenic president went on to highlight the historic value of the estate, as well as the aesthetic and touristic value of the place. The ministry has plans to create luxury accommodations, a wellness facility, restaurants, a museum, and walking paths. Sports facilities and even horseback riding are also part of the overall plan.

Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni described the coming project as a “national goal”, saying history, culture, sports and recreation, the agricultural economy, wellness, and tranquility are some of the goals of the project. The projected cost of the project, according to the news release from the ministry, will be in the neighborhood of 100 million euros.

The tombs of Constantine I, Sophia of Prussia and Alexander – Photo by Catlemur

Located about 27 kilometers from the city center of Athens, the Tatoi Palace was a controversial subject for decades. The estate was confiscated by the government of Andreas Papandreou back in 1994. Once on the chopping block for sale because of Greece’s financial woes, the estate is currently in a sad state of affairs.

Tatoi Royal Cemetery is the last resting place of a great many European royals including King Alexander I of Greece, George I & II of Greece, Grand Duchess Olga Konstantinovna of Russia, and many others.

Other photo credits: Feature image courtesy George Pachantouris