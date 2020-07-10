Greece Officials Acknowledge Imported Covid-19 Incidents Under Control

Pin 1 Shares

Greece’s government spokesperson Stelios Petsas has reported that there have been imported cases of COVID-19, but that the situation is well under control.

The country opened its borders to tourists with public health, safety, and human life as the main guidelines, according to the official, but some cases were expected. Mr. Petsas was quoted by ANA saying:

“We knew that there will be imported cases and we organized a pioneering plan of targeted random testing and immediate tracking and tracing of cases so that they can be isolated and prevent any spread to the community.”

Petsas went on to say Greece’s biggest problems come via imported cases via land borders from the other Balkans nations where the coronavirus has flared up. He also told the news agency, Greece is “monitoring the epidemiological data at an international level and we are ready to update our strategy.”

The government is now offering assurances that the government will utilize all the control mechanisms available to protect the responsible majority from an irresponsible few.

Source: Tornos News