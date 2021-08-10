Greece Confirms 2,595 New COVID Cases – 20 More Deaths

Pin 0 Shares

Greece officials have confirmed 2,595 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. According to the latest report from the National Public Health Organization (EODY), 9 of these were identified at entry points to the country.

Greece has confirmed 516,785 infections (daily change: +0.5 pct) since the start of the pandemic. Of the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 116 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,389 to other confirmed cases.

20 more deaths were also recorded in the past 24 hours, which brings the total of pandemic victims to 13,097. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Some 207 patients are on ventilators in hospitals, and their median age is 65 years. Of these, 83.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. 212 Covid-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +1.44 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 197.

The island of Mykonos continues to be problematic for the incidence per 100,000 residents. The notorious party island climbs again to above 270 cases in 100k. Elsewhere, cases have fallen below the 100 per 100k threshold. Only Naxos Island remains close with 95.98 cases per 100k islanders.