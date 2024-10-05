February 2025 Brings the 4th Panhellenic Yachting Conference

On February 20–21, 2025, at the new DOMUS venue in Asteria Glyfada, the 4th Panhellenic Yachting Conference will return after three successful editions.

The new DOMUS enjoys an accessible seaside location, providing spectacular vistas that make an ideal setting for discussions, collaborations, and exchanging ideas related to the yachting industry.

The conference is an exceptional opportunity for yachting and marine tourism professionals to meet, exchange ideas, and collaborate in all aspects contributing to the sector’s growth.

Organized annually by Trinity Events and Boats Advisor Hub&Events, the fourth edition of the Panhellenic Yachting Congress promises to be a dynamic and enhanced two-day event focused on innovation, education, and creative idea exchange.

With unique thematic segments and over 50 renowned speakers, the conference is poised to become a focal point for the Greek yachting community.

Possible Topics

Institutional Insights and Policy Progress

Regulatory Needs of Floating Platforms: Discuss whether licensing is required for floating platforms.

Tourist Ports Transition: Explore the ongoing efforts by the Union of Marinas in Greece to shape a spatial strategy for future tourist ports.

Maritime Registry Changes: Analyze the evolving process and criteria for shipping registrations under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Legislative Developments: Stay updated on new legislative changes affecting the sector.

Stay updated on new legislative changes affecting the sector. Open Forums for Participant Queries: Engage with queries and insights from participants.

Sustainable Innovations in Shipbuilding

Emerging Shipyard Trends: Examine the current landscape in Greek shipyards and the rise of new practices.

Examine the current landscape in Greek shipyards and the rise of new practices. Eco-Friendly Maritime Designs: Focus on innovations in ecological vessels and sustainable materials.

Focus on innovations in ecological vessels and sustainable materials. State-of-the-Art Systems: Discover the latest intelligent systems designed for modern boats.

Professional Growth in Yachting

Onboard Challenges: Address the primary concerns of employees working on vessels.

Address the primary concerns of employees working on vessels. Training with AI: Highlight education programs incorporating artificial intelligence for enhanced learning.

Highlight education programs incorporating artificial intelligence for enhanced learning. Career Advancements: Consider career opportunities and paths in the yachting industry.

Consider career opportunities and paths in the yachting industry. Educational Collaborations: Explore partnerships with maritime training institutions.

Yachting in the AI Era

Advanced Smart Systems: Investigate the use of artificial intelligence in enhancing yachting operations.

Investigate the use of artificial intelligence in enhancing yachting operations. AI Assistants and Chatbots: Delve into their role in improving passenger experiences.

Revamping Yachting Lifestyle

Innovative Onboard Experiences: Discover new experiences that enrich life aboard, from culinary delights to personalized services.

Discover new experiences that enrich life aboard, from culinary delights to personalized services. Holistic Services: Embrace services focused on mindfulness, concierge, and overall wellness.

Prioritizing Safety

Crew Training for Safety: Focus on comprehensive safety skills and training for crews.

Focus on comprehensive safety skills and training for crews. Emergency Preparedness: Learn strategies in risk and crisis management.

Learn strategies in risk and crisis management. Stress Management Programs: Implement psychological support systems for stress relief.

Financial Strategies for Yachting

Financing Options: Explore banking and developmental finance options such as the NSFR for the yachting industry.

Explore banking and developmental finance options such as the NSFR for the yachting industry. Tax Optimization: Discuss strategies for tax efficiency and optimal corporate structuring.

Marketing in the Yachting Industry

AI in Communication: Delve into how artificial intelligence shapes marketing strategies and enhances communication.

Growth of Nautical Sailing Clubs

Yachting Clubs’ Significance: Understand the crucial role of sailing clubs in nurturing yachting talent.

Understand the crucial role of sailing clubs in nurturing yachting talent. Funding and Developmental Needs: Address the financial hurdles hindering club growth and competition organization.

Broker Perspectives on Sailing Vessels

Chartering Dynamics: Examine factors affecting chartering trends, including market influences and technology.

Examine factors affecting chartering trends, including market influences and technology. Sales Trends: Analyze current challenges in boat sales and forecasts.

Analyze current challenges in boat sales and forecasts. AI-Driven Charter Changes: Understand how AI could transform yacht chartering.

Broker Perspectives on Motor Yachts

Current Market Review: Evaluate the market’s performance and predict the next season’s outcomes.

Evaluate the market’s performance and predict the next season’s outcomes. Future Outlook: Consider future industry changes and prepare for shifting demands.

Online and On-site Conference Participation

This year, the conference will adopt a hybrid format, offering attendees the choice between experiencing the event in the breathtaking Domus venue or participating online. This approach ensures broader engagement, bringing industry professionals together in a unified meeting space.

The conference aims to spotlight the opportunities and challenges facing Greek yachting, strengthen business partnerships, and promote sustainability and innovation within the industry. Through presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities, participants will enhance their knowledge, share experiences, and uncover new professional prospects.

With the theme “The Sea Continues to Unite Us,” the 4th Panhellenic Yachting Conference aims to advance yachting and marine tourism development. It will focus on improving infrastructure, educating human resources, connecting professionals, and promoting the sector on an international level.