Georgia Dagaki to Perform at Myrthianos Plakias Village Fest 2025

The Village Fest 2025 in Myrthianos Plakias opens on Tuesday, July 29, with Georgia Dagaki set to bring a vibrant musical performance. Her presence is expected to offer an evening rich in rhythm and heartfelt expression.

Georgia Dagaki stands out in the Greek music scene for the way she blends tradition with modern influences. Her powerful voice and distinctive style have earned her the respect of audiences across Crete and beyond. She is renowned for her ability to seamlessly blend the essence of Greek musical heritage with contemporary elements.

Over the years, her artistic path has shown dedication and skill. Dagaki’s interpretation of the Greek tradition is both fresh and personal, revealing depth in each performance. Guests at Village Fest in Myrthianos Plakias can look forward to an authentic musical experience shaped by her unique talent.

Festival attendees are encouraged to take part in this celebration of Greek culture and music. Georgia Dagaki’s appearance offers a memorable highlight, marking Village Fest as a gathering not to be missed for anyone interested in Crete’s vibrant festival calendar. Other artists slated to perform include Dimitris and Michalis Kounalis, as well as Ariella Vitorou, Giorgos Veridakis and Dimitris Varouhas.