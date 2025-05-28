Aegean Airlines Posts Record Q1 Profits

The latest financial report from Aegean Airlines shows the company delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2025, which is often the slowest period for travel. The company has ramped up its Crete flights and international routes, following a focused investment plan that aims to reduce the sharp ups and downs in Greece’s travel season.

Passenger numbers grew by 8% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 3.1 million travelers. International traffic saw an even sharper rise, up by 12%. Load factor for the quarter held steady at 80.6%, reflecting effective management of flight capacity and passenger demand.

To meet increasing demand, Aegean Airlines expanded its available seat kilometers (ASKs) by 11%, bringing total capacity to 4.1 billion ASKs. This move enabled the airline to carry more vacationers, especially on popular routes like Crete flights, helping the company stand out at the start of the year.

Revenue for the group climbed to €306.0 million, a 14% jump from the first quarter of the previous year. Strong demand supported a rise in Earnings Before Taxes, Interest, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA), which reached €43.8 million. This marks a 32% increase and the highest first-quarter EBITDA in Aegean’s history. Aegean Chief Executive Dimitris Gerogiannis offered this via a statement:

“The continued recovery in local demand, along with the gradual extension of the tourist season, particularly in Athens and Thessaloniki, enable us to operate with improved intensity over a gradually expanding period.”

With a clear growth strategy and consistent improvements, Aegean Airlines continues to earn the trust of travelers planning their next vacation. The company’s commitment to expanding capacity and refining its offerings promises a reliable experience, especially for those considering Crete flights as part of their holiday plans.

The full report is available via the Aegean Group Trading Update here.