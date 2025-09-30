Flights Unaffected by October 1 Strike After Court Ruling in Greece

Flights on October 1, 2025, will run as scheduled after a court blocked aviation unions from going on strike.

Ferries, trains, taxis, and Athens public transport still face major disruptions.

The nationwide strike, organized by GSEE and ADEDY, protests labor reforms and the rising cost of living.

Flights Escape the Strike Net

Travelers worried about grounded planes on October 1 can breathe a sigh of relief. The Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) confirmed that flights will operate normally after the Athens Single-Member Court of First Instance ruled that three key aviation unions could not legally join the 24-hour strike.

The ruling applies to the Hellenic Air Traffic Controllers Association (EEEKE), the Federation of Civil Aviation Authority Employees (OSYPA), and the Union of HCAA Electronic Engineers (ENHMAEK). All had announced participation under the umbrella of public-sector federation ADEDY, but the court stepped in to declare their action unlawful.

For airlines and airports, the judgment removed a major logistical headache: the possibility of a nationwide travel freeze at the start of October.

Strike Still Packs a Punch Elsewhere

Flights may be spared, but much of Greece’s transport system will grind to a halt. Ferries to the islands, Athens metro and buses, intercity trains, and taxis are all expected to be heavily disrupted as unions proceed with the strike.

The action, coordinated by GSEE (the General Confederation of Greek Workers) and ADEDY (the Confederation of Greek Civil Servants’ Trade Unions), comes in response to proposed labor reforms and persistent cost-of-living pressures. Union leaders argue the measures erode worker rights, while households continue to face higher bills on everything from food to energy.

What Travelers Should Expect

While airports will operate as usual, anyone planning onward travel should expect delays and cancellations. Ferry timetables in particular are expected to be gutted, leaving island routes suspended for the day. In Athens, commuters will likely face long walks or traffic jams as public transport workers go on strike.

The contrast is striking: planes departing on time, while much of the country’s ground transport sits idle.