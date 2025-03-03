@findjohannwilliams: The Search for Johann Williams Continues

Johann Williams, a young German tourist, went missing in Samaria National Park on February 13, 2025.

The Instagram account @findjohannwilliams shares updates, photos, and efforts to locate him.

Poor weather and challenging terrain have hindered drone searches.

Exhausted search teams plan to regroup and return once conditions improve.

Donations have played a key role in supporting the rescue mission.

The Instagram account @findjohannwilliams has become a crucial hub for sharing updates on the search for Johann Williams, a young German tourist who disappeared in Crete’s Samaria National Park on February 13. The page regularly posts photos and details about ongoing rescue efforts while keeping supporters informed of challenges and progress.

On March 2, 2025, the team behind the account shared another update on their mission. Despite over two weeks of relentless searching, weather has continuously limited the search and rescue efforts.

Three people—drone specialist Spyros, mountain rescue expert Hannes, and Teresa—braved their weariness from earlier expeditions and set out for the Alfchenas Saddle, an area near Johann’s last known location. They managed to operate drones over spots such as Gigilos and the space between Gigilos and Volakias. Unfortunately, they were unable to fly over the precise point where Johann was last seen or the route that might lead from there toward the Alfchenas Saddle.

The Independent Rescue Volunteers (I.R.V.) also joined the search that day, adding their support to the effort. However, poor weather conditions have continued to thwart broader progress. The team has pushed themselves to their limits over these past two weeks, but the persistent challenges have taken a toll.

A Temporary Pause, Not an Ending

Feeling physically and emotionally drained, the group made the difficult decision to pause and return home to recover. They emphasized, however, that this pause does not mark the end of their search for Johann. Once the weather improves, they plan to return to Samaria, equipped with drones and possibly a helicopter, to continue their efforts.

The team expressed deep gratitude to their supporters, particularly those who contributed donations. These contributions made their extensive search efforts possible and allowed them to persevere despite significant obstacles.

Their message to followers was clear: they remain committed to finding Johann. Updates on their plans and any future developments will be shared through the @findjohannwilliams account.