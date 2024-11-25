Argophilia

Subzero Temperatures and Weather Outlook for Greece

- November 25th, 2024 07:48 am

A cold wave currently affecting Greece has significantly lowered temperatures but failed to bring much-needed rain or snow.

The temperature dropped below -8°C on Sunday, November 24. According to the network of automated weather stations by meteo.gr and the National Observatory of Athens, the lowest reading was recorded in Ochyro Nevrokopi at -8.5°C. Following that, Variko in Florina reached -8.2°C and Seli recorded -8.1°C.

A cold air mass that caused severe flooding in Germany and Belgium is gradually moving away from central Europe. By Sunday afternoon, it will reach southern Italy; by the end of next week, it’s expected to impact Greece.

Meteorologist Giorgos Tsatrafyllias shared the following update:

The forecast for the upcoming week… “Sunny days until Friday. Uncertain weather for the weekend as a cold air mass lingers near us.”

A cold spell is already affecting the country, lowering temperatures significantly but failing to bring much-needed rain or snow.

Although ongoing cold weather has significantly dropped temperatures, it has not brought the expected rain or snow. Starting Monday, temperatures will slowly rise, with winds easing by Tuesday. The week ahead will feature mild weather with plenty of sunshine until Friday, though light rain may occur in western regions.

Predictions for next weekend remain divided. Some weather models suggest another cold snap with snowfall and a sharp temperature drop, while others indicate light rain and slightly above-average temperatures. The exact conditions are yet to be determined.

Milder Weather in Crete

For Monday, November 26, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) forecasts generally clear skies in Crete, with some local clouds that will thicken later in the afternoon. Winds are expected to blow from the north at 5 to 6 on the Beaufort scale, reaching up to 7 locally by afternoon. Temperatures will range from 9°C to 15°C, peaking at 16°C in some areas.

