Europe’s Best Christmas Market Returns

The Advent Basilica in Budapest claimed the title of Europe’s Best Christmas Market for the fourth consecutive time last year—an accomplishment no other European city has matched. The Christmas Market returns to Budapest’s Szent István Square from November 15 to January 1.
The heart of this square is adorned by an enormous and stunning Christmas tree, setting the festive mood once more. Suspended above, a twinkling light net adds to the already cosy ambience.
Permanent programs enrich the experience at Szent István Square. Hungarian artisans, including seasoned ceramists, leatherworkers, and jewellers, are enthusiastically welcomed back. Visitors can also explore new exhibitors and their unique products. Nearly a hundred stands will showcase exquisite, traditional crafts to the public.
The festival is equally celebrated for its culinary offerings, which deliver genuine winter flavours and offer exciting culinary adventures for food enthusiasts.
The nativity scene of Bethlehem and the grand Advent wreath will be prominently displayed in front of the Basilica. The Advent candle-lighting ceremony remains a cherished tradition.
Every afternoon from 5:30 pm, the façade of the Basilica will captivate viewers with a vibrant light show. On some days, musical concerts will begin at 5 pm to enhance the experience.
Program Highlights:
- November 15, 2024 (Friday): Oti Voice & Bass will charm with festive jazz tunes featuring Ottilia Krammer on vocals and Balázs Domján on bass guitar.
- November 16, 2024 (Saturday): Asztrid will captivate with indie-pop-folk melodies exploring love and self-discovery.
- November 20, 2024 (Wednesday): Balázs Ossó promises a modern and melodic experience.
- November 22, 2024 (Friday): Oti Voice & Bass returns with jazz improvisations.
- November 23, 2024 (Saturday): Together Gospel Singers fills the air with gospel songs and spirituals.
- November 27, 2024 (Wednesday): Another performance by Oti Voice & Bass.
- November 29, 2024 (Friday): Together Gospel Singers continue spreading holiday joy.
- November 30, 2024 (Saturday): Asztrid’s soulful tunes take the stage again.
- December 1, 2024 (Sunday): The Mood Messengers perform.
- December 4, 2024 (Wednesday): An atmospheric show by Balázs Ossó.
- December 5, 2024 (Thursday): RépaRetekMogyoró presents interactive children’s concerts.
- December 11, 2024 (Wednesday): Song Factory enlivens the ambiance with pop, gospel, and film music.
- December 13, 2024 (Friday): Together Gospel Singers offer heartwarming songs.
- December 14, 2024 (Saturday): Asztrid revisits with emotional melodies.
- December 15, 2024 (Sunday): Oti Voice & Bass set a festive mood once more.
- December 18, 2024 (Wednesday): Endre Kertész blends Balkan and experimental music.
- December 20, 2024 (Friday): Another captivating performance by Balázs Ossó.
- December 21, 2024 (Saturday): Together Gospel Singers continue their musical celebration.
- December 22, 2024 (Sunday): Song Factory returns with uplifting tunes.
- December 27, 2024 (Friday): Together Gospel Singers wrap up the holiday spirit.
- December 31, 2024 (Tuesday): Song Factory closes the year with enchanting melodies.