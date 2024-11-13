Europe’s Best Christmas Market Returns

The Advent Basilica in Budapest claimed the title of Europe’s Best Christmas Market for the fourth consecutive time last year—an accomplishment no other European city has matched. The Christmas Market returns to Budapest’s Szent István Square from November 15 to January 1.

The heart of this square is adorned by an enormous and stunning Christmas tree, setting the festive mood once more. Suspended above, a twinkling light net adds to the already cosy ambience.

Permanent programs enrich the experience at Szent István Square. Hungarian artisans, including seasoned ceramists, leatherworkers, and jewellers, are enthusiastically welcomed back. Visitors can also explore new exhibitors and their unique products. Nearly a hundred stands will showcase exquisite, traditional crafts to the public.

The festival is equally celebrated for its culinary offerings, which deliver genuine winter flavours and offer exciting culinary adventures for food enthusiasts.

The nativity scene of Bethlehem and the grand Advent wreath will be prominently displayed in front of the Basilica. The Advent candle-lighting ceremony remains a cherished tradition.

Every afternoon from 5:30 pm, the façade of the Basilica will captivate viewers with a vibrant light show. On some days, musical concerts will begin at 5 pm to enhance the experience.

Program Highlights: