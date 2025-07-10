Greece Holds Strong in Europeans’ Travel Preferences for 2025

Europe’s travellers can’t seem to quit Greece, at least according to the latest numbers from the INSETE study on Europeans’ travel preferences for 2025. The country maintains its grip on top ranks, holding the number three spot in Germany, France, and Italy, the number five spot in the UK, and the sixth spot in Spain. Not bad for an overachiever with more coastline than reasonable beach towel space.

This year, Greece jumped two places among both German and French tourists, a fact that had one official practically doing somersaults: “Greece has moved up two spots in Germany and France. We see real momentum.” Meanwhile, the UK grudgingly gives Greece fifth place, and Spain offers a respectable sixth. Maybe something about all that sun threatens their homegrown siesta business.

More than 70% of Germans, Brits, Spaniards, and Italians plan to take an international escape within the year. The French? A little less eager, with six in ten interested. But of that jaded French bunch, a quarter claim they’ll take five or more trips, leaving everyone else in the dust.

A whopping 47% of Greece’s tourism revenue last year came from these five markets alone. This is not small potatoes, and no one’s pretending otherwise.

Spending Expectations from Europe’s Finest

Budget-wise, most travellers plan to match last year’s spree or outdo themselves. Only a few hint they might tighten their belts. When it comes to nightly accommodations (including taxes), Germans aim higher, with 25% expecting to spend €86-115 and another 16% pushing it up to €116-145 per night. In France, the sweet spot is between €56 and €85, or between €86 and €115. In the UK, folks prefer spending £76-100 or up to £125—currency conversions not guaranteed to boost your mood.

Italy drags behind in spending, sticking to €46-85 per night, while Spain lands somewhere in the middle. The Germans are less likely to squander less than €55, but some are dreaming of penthouse suites over €280. The British seem to frown on anything under £100, showing a disturbing lack of thrift in that department.

Europeans’ Travel Preferences by the Numbers

Germans and Brits book earlier, leaving frantic last-minute hunting to Spaniards and Italians.

Most opt for sun, sea, sand, and complaining about sunburns; city breaks and nature trips trail behind.

Hotels still lead, but there’s a slight rise in soulful stays on boats, especially with the Germans and Brits (maybe more midlife crises?)

Travel by plane is crucial, but the car and train crowd remains stubborn, making Greece a hard sell for those who hate airports.

Trends are shifting. A growing band of Germans now wander solo. Meanwhile, the uptick in travelling pets hints at a future where airport lounges resemble dog parks and Instagram explodes with “Pug in Parthenon” selfies.

How Europeans Hit the Road

Vacations abroad don’t just fall from the sky. Germans and Brits are the kings of planning, booking flights, hotels, and even wine country detours months ahead. Booking windows are more expensive than ever, possibly so they can stress for longer about losing luggage.

If it’s not a couple’s trip, then it’s a chaotic family affair. The solo crowd is growing, but most travellers still prefer company, and the rise in pet-friendly tourists could spell disaster for local cats. Holidaymakers want relaxation first, bragging rights second, but always request a sea view.

INSETE’s report makes it crystal clear: “We see real momentum for Greece in key markets.” Translation—pack extra sunscreen, because the crowds aren’t thinning any time soon.