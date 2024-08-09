Crete Governor Receives Recognition from the Organizers of the Cretan Cuisine Festival

The President of the Cretan Cuisine Festival, Lena Igoumenaki, presented an honorary plaque to the Regional Governor of Crete, Stavros Arnautakis, for his timeless and lasting contribution to promoting the Cretan food standard.

At the same time, together with the organizers, they offered commemorative gifts and Cretan products in recognition of the Region of Crete’s long-standing and multifaceted contribution to promoting Cretan cuisine, especially to the conduct and implementation of the Cretan Cuisine Festival, which is now an institution for Crete.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the event, which presented Minoan food, Cretan products, and authentic Cretan cuisine as a model of the Cretan diet and our folk tradition. The event was prepared by the Cultural Associations of Crete and took place this year at the Polythea of ​​Heraklion with free entry and the support of the Region of Crete and local bodies.