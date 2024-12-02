Be a Ninja for a Day at Tokyo’s Ekoin Temple

The Ekoin Temple in Tokyo’s Sumida-Ryogoku area offers a ninja experience that’s anything but ordinary. Nestled in a district fabled for sumo, this centuries-old temple is now the place to learn the art of the ninja. During select days from January 17 to February 2, 2025, visitors can enter the world of espionage, stealth, and martial arts with “Real Ninja.”

Book this tour from: https://search.mwt.co.jp/mdom/detail/BZDB03NIJA91.html

Contact information: The website is in Japanese, but you can contact them in English by Email: koichi.ito@mwt.co.jp

TEL: ＋81-3-3343-0631

Contact person: Koichi Ito

Venue：2-8-10 Ryogoku, Sumida-ku, Tokyo, Japan (https://ekoin.or.jp/)



Ryogoku, widely recognized as the heart of sumo traditions, also holds a trove of historical treasures. Ekoin Temple fits neatly into this picture. It once hosted sumo wrestling centuries ago, but now it’s offering something new—a hands-on ninja martial arts experience. Organized by the Musashi clan, whose lineage traces back to Tokugawa, this program delivers an authentic taste of ninjutsu.

The Musashi clan boasts ancestral ties to the famed ninja from Iga, who served under Tokugawa Ieyasu for over two centuries. While their ancestors once carried out covert missions like guarding shoguns and gathering intelligence, today, they pass down their ninjutsu skills in a less secretive setting.

The theme for this experience, “Shinobi damashii,” translates to “the spirit of the ninja.” Expect practicality over theatrics—no flying kicks or Hollywood-style moves. Everything is designed to be approachable for first-timers.

The two-hour session begins at 1:30 pm and immerses participants in exercises like meditation, ninja walking techniques, breath control, and a crash course in ninja tools. There’s even ninja storytelling for those who love history with a twist. Training in a temple grove adds a serene touch, while photography ensures you can prove to your friends you’ve got ninja moves—sort of.

Don’t miss the Musashi clan’s performance of traditional dances. To top it off, participants can sample “Hyoryo-gan,” an energy snack once favoured by ninjas on missions. Think ancient power bar but way cooler.

For anyone seeking an experience that combines history, fitness, and fun, this tour at Ekoin Temple might be the highlight of their Tokyo visit. After all, who wouldn’t want to say they trained with a “Real Ninja”?