Early Morning Earthquake Cluster Rattles Crete lsland Awake

- October 12th, 2020 09:39 am

Location of the four Crete earthquakes off the northeastern shore of the island - USGS

A series of earthquakes off the northeastern shore of Crete shook citizens awake in the early hours of October 10th. A 5.1 magnitude event at about 6:30 local time, was followed at 6:44 by a 4.2 magnitude quake only a few kilometers distant.

Then a magnitude 5.2 tremor at about 7:10 in the morning was followed at 8 am by a magnitude 4.1 earthquake about 37 kilometers north of the ancient town of Palekastro in Lassithi Prefecture.

The shock waves from these quakes were felt in Heraklion and even farther west, some 50 miles (102 km) away. The offshore tremors were all recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the seas floor. Shallower quakes like these are generally felt at greater distances.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the subsea temors.

