Klearhos Marousakis: Bad Weather in Crete

Meteorologist Klearhos Marousakis issued a Facebook SOS, warning that unfavorable weather conditions with tropical attributes are coming back in Crete.

The post warns of dangerous weather conditions today, with unpredictable storms impacting the central and eastern mainland since early morning and expected to continue until late evening.

Areas such as eastern and southern Thessaly, central-eastern Sterea, Evia, east and south Peloponnese, and possibly Sporades may experience heavy rainfall. There has already been a significant downpour in the northern part of Evia, with nearly 200 tons of water per hectare falling in just a few hours.

This weather situation results from a slow-moving low-pressure system swirling in the Ionian for days, drawing moisture and energy from warm waters.

Unfortunately, this severe wave of bad weather, accompanied by heavy rainfall, hail, and lightning, will not easily pass through our country.

The forecast scenario indicates that the low-pressure system may acquire tropical characteristics in the southern Ionian Sea and western Crete. If this scenario materializes, we can expect worsening weather conditions from Friday until at least Sunday. The eastern and southern coastal areas and more inland regions will face an increased risk of heavy rain and storms that could cause significant problems.

The highest chances of these conditions are focused on the Cyclades, Crete, Dodecanese, eastern Aegean, and eastern and southern coasts of the Peloponnese.

The overall system resembles an intense cyclonic flow, similar to those found in cyclones, with proportions specific to the corresponding sea area it will form.

This situation requires special monitoring and proper preparation to ensure we are ready to handle the potential impact. Our forecasting systems have strongly indicated this possibility in the past few hours.

The post concludes with maps showing the expected volume of water and winds, capturing the intense cyclonic flow forming west of Crete.