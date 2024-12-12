Ancient Relics Found Beneath Athens Store

Ancient relics dating back to the Geometric period (1100-750 BCE) through the Hellenistic era (up to 31 BCE) were discovered during legal proceedings at a property managed by the National Gallery. The site, located at Stadiou 33 and Pesmazoglou 3, uncovered a substantial collection of antiquities stored in a hidden basement of a former shop.

Details of the Findings:

102 ancient objects ranging from pottery (e.g., cups, bowls, figurines) to other ancient relics.

36 post-Byzantine religious items, including icons, silver decorations, and ceremonial artifacts.

3,247 coins, seals, weights, and medallions from ancient to modern times.

Much of the collection was tucked away in old cardboard boxes. Some were wrapped in newspapers from the 1940s when the property became a storefront selling jewelry and similar goods. Access to the stash was through a floor hatch.

Cotyla. Early Classical Era (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Initial Steps After Discovery

In February 2024, representatives of the National Gallery immediately informed the Ministry of Culture about the objects. Experts from the Cultural Goods Documentation and Protection Directorate and the Numismatic Museum went on-site to investigate and catalog the relics. The artifacts were transferred to safe storage at the Athens City Antiquities Department and the Numismatic Museum for further examination.

Lina Mendoni, Greece’s Minister of Culture, highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage: “Safeguarding cultural goods is a core priority of our policy. Beyond repatriating items illegally taken abroad, addressing domestic cases of illicit possession remains critical. This striking discovery in central Athens underscores the diligent cooperation between state bodies, law enforcement, and judicial authorities. Every artifact tells a story of the past, helping us better understand ancient societies and protect their legacy.”

After being conserved, the artifacts will undergo evaluation by a scientific committee. Their worth will be determined under the guidelines of the Central Archaeological Council. Meanwhile, judicial authorities continue investigating how this hidden collection ended up in the shop’s basement.