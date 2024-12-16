Cyprus University of Technology Achieves Top 100 Global Ranking in Tourism Education

The Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the Cyprus University of Technology (CUT) has secured a spot among the top 100 universities worldwide on ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2024, an international standard developed by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Often referred to as the Shanghai List, this ranking highlights CUT’s achievement as a world-class institution. CUT’s Hospitality and Tourism Management department ranks in the 76-100 bracket, becoming the highest ranking achieved by any academic department in Cyprus across all fields.

According to the same list, the nursery department at Cyprus University of Technology is in the 201-300 bracket.

The GRAS list for 2024 assesses 55 academic subjects in fields such as Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences, and Social Sciences. More than 1,900 institutions from over 5,000 universities in 96 countries made it into this prestigious ranking.

CUT’s success stems from a commitment to academic and research excellence. In 2023, the Hospitality and Tourism Management department was upgraded to the School of Tourism, Hospitality, and Entrepreneurship, based in Paphos. This school excels not only in tourism and hospitality management but also in cutting-edge research recognized on an international level.

A significant step forward includes launching the Tourism Academy, which was created after integrating the Higher Hotel Institute of Cyprus (HHIC) into the university. This new addition operates under the umbrella of the School of Tourism, Hospitality, and Entrepreneurship.

CUT is also constructing a state-of-the-art building for the School in Paphos, with support from the Paphos Municipality. This expansion, coupled with the university’s efforts to establish a sustainable model of academic and research excellence, sets a solid foundation for future achievements.