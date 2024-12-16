Ekatompolis: The World of Archaic Crete Exhibition Opens at the Heraklion Archaeological Museum

Free entry until December 31, 2024

On December 12, the Heraklion Archaeological Museum opens its doors to the exhibition “Ekatompolis: The World of Archaic Crete.” This major display, organized with the Ephorate of Antiquities in Heraklion, will run from December 2024 to August 2025. Featuring rare archaeological finds from the 7th to 5th centuries BCE, the showcase sheds light on Crete’s cities during this transformative period.

In a gesture to locals and visitors, the Board of Directors has announced free access to the Temporary Exhibitions Hall until December 31, 2024.

Exhibition Highlights:

Offers a detailed look into how cities in Crete evolved post-Minoan era.

Features 300 artefacts representing cultural, economic, and political progress.

Reveals the early city-states that shaped ancient Greek identity.

Includes never-before-seen artefacts, plus items on loan from museums, including pieces from Samos and Delphi.

Historical Significance

“Ekatompolis” references Homer’s Iliad, in which Crete is described as the “island of a hundred cities.” This title captures the richness and diversity of the island’s ancient urban centres, which emerged as hubs of cultural and political power.

The exhibition delves into key aspects of Archaic Crete:

The rise of city-states with organized political systems.

Connections to ancient Greek laws and governance.

Links between mythic traditions and written legal codes.

Artifacts from the burial site at Phaleron, including remains from the “Desmotes” (chained individuals), connect Crete’s role in shaping early Athenian law, emphasizing ties to the infamous “Kylonian Curse” and the role of the Cretan seer Epimenides.

Unique Artefacts

Visitors can view items such as:

A clay figurine of a young man from ancient Praisos (ca. 570 BCE).

Artefacts from cemeteries, settlements, and urban centres around Crete.

Loaned exhibits from across Greece, including the Museums of Samos and Delphi.

Special Features

The museum enriches the experience with the following:

Guided tours led by expert archaeologists.

Guest lectures in Greek and English from scholars specializing in Archaic Crete.

Events will foster dialogue about ancient findings and their interpretations. Updates regarding activities will be shared on the museum’s website and social media channels.

Exhibition Duration: December 2024 – August 2025

Location: Temporary Exhibitions Hall, Heraklion Archaeological Museum (D. Beaufort Street entrance)

Contact Information: Heraklion Archaeological Museum

Phone: +30 2810 279000

Email: info@amh.gr