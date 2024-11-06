Cyprus Troodos Observatory Shortlisted at WAF

Iconic and modern, the Cyprus Troodos Observatory (or the National Star Observatory of Cyprus) was shortlisted among the Small Project of the Year finalists at the World Architecture Festival taking place in Singapore from 6-8 November 2024. Perched on a peak in the Troodos Mountains, this first-of-its-kind observatory was designed by Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects, with lead architect Elena K. Tsolakis. The project competes alongside other noteworthy architectural works like Earth to Earth by Dabbagh Architects and Sanctuary Pet Crematorium by Formwerkz Architects.

The observatory’s opening in Cyprus signifies a landmark achievement not just in architecture but also for the local community of Agridia. Driven by regional, government, and European support, the institution aims to uplift the economy of the slowly depopulating area. The architects envisioned the structure as a scientific hub and a cultural beacon that could revitalise the region and foster economic growth.

The observatory’s design respects nature, its exterior harmonising with the clear skies above, whilst the interior indulges in earthly tones of timber, stone, and granite, creating a rustic yet sophisticated atmosphere. Housing advanced technology features a night-time telescope, Planewave CDK20, and a Lunt Solar Systems Hydrogen-α telescope, promising remarkable stargazing opportunities. The additional 5.6m dome and 4x4m roll-off roof, Italian-crafted, underscore its commitment to durability and innovation.

Architects cast this edifice with the ethos that public buildings mirror societal values. It’s a low-maintenance sanctuary intended to endure, echoing the spirit of exploration and understanding our place in the universe. This visionary project invites not just astronomy enthusiasts but also sparks the curiosity of future generations, encouraging careers that address global challenges.

Inspired by childhood dreams and a love for sci-fi, the sibling team of Elena, Nicodemos, and Cassandra Tsolakis drew from iconic sagas like Star Wars to fashion an observatory that seems to belong in a distant world. Internally, the space prioritises earthy materials like wood and stone, providing a warm contrast to its cutting-edge purpose.

Beyond its scientific merit, the site is envisioned as a landmark attraction that breathes new life into the region, fostering a micro-economy and inspiring young minds to venture into crucial fields for our planet’s future.