Crete Tops TravelSupermarket UK List of Desired 2021 Destinations

According to user data from comparison site TravelSupermarket, Crete is the most popular holiday destination for this year’s tourist season for British travelers.

Even though the same news reflects UK market offers rates for holiday packages fell by 54% compared to January 2020, Crete vacations remain at the top of traveler lists for May to October vacations. Greece’s biggest island saw prices drop 10% according to the compare site. Emma Coulthurst, of the TravelSupermarket, was quoted by My London saying:

“Crete is offering some great prices for 2021 and remained off the quarantine list for most of last year which probably explains its position on the list. Plus, it’s a fab holiday destination – I went there in October and absolutely loved it.”

In the second place, Tenerife saw prices fall 13%, while package prices to Mallorca, the third most popular destination, dropped 9%. The sharpest drop in holiday package prices is in Algarve, approaching 54%.

TravelSupermarket estimates that this big drop may be due to declining demand following news reports that a new coronavirus strain first found in Brazil is affecting travel to Portugal.

Tenerife, Maldives, Majorca, and Dubai round out the top 5 on the list, followed by Barbados, Paris/Disneyland Paris, Santorini, Cancun, and Las Vegas completing the top 10.