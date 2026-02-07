Increased movement recorded along the Libya–southern Crete route over the past two days.

Small boats carrying groups of migrants continue to arrive along Crete’s southern coastline, taking advantage of favorable winter weather conditions in the Libyan Sea. Over the past 48 hours, local authorities have recorded increased movement on the Tobruk–Crete route. This corridor becomes more active whenever sea conditions allow safer crossings.

In the early hours of Saturday, February 7, a boat carrying 27 people reached the area of Psari Forada, in the municipality of Viannos. Among those onboard was a woman who required medical assistance and was transferred by ambulance to the local health center for first aid. No serious injuries have been reported.

According to Viannos Mayor Pavlos Baritakis, the group will be temporarily accommodated at the municipality’s cultural center before being transferred to Heraklion for further support and processing, in accordance with standard procedures already in place across the island.

The incident follows a series of similar arrivals along Crete’s southern shore. On Friday, 42 migrants were rescued offshore near Kaloi Limenes, in the municipality of Phaistos, after a commercial vessel spotted their boat at sea. Earlier in the week, another group of 42 people arrived in Arvi, prompting a coordinated response from local services.

For residents and visitors alike, these arrivals are largely invisible beyond brief, localized mobilizations. Tourism infrastructure and daily life across Crete remain unaffected, with authorities emphasizing that reception and transfer procedures are operating as planned, without disruption to coastal communities or visitor activity.

As spring approaches and sea conditions continue to improve, local authorities expect intermittent arrivals to persist, particularly along the less-developed southern coast. Coordination among municipalities, health services, and port authorities continues, ensuring humanitarian obligations are met while maintaining normal operations in one of Greece’s most visited destinations.