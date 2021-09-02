Greece Registers Another 2,871 COVID Infections

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greek officlas have announced another 2,871 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 9 of these identified at entry points to the country.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday, there were 47 more fatalities, a figure which brings the total number of pandemic victims to 13,743. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the figures, the incidence rates in various places in Greece seems to be fluctuating fairly drastically. The previous 24 hours revealed Mykonos Island to have 300 + cases per 100,000 residents, but the latest EODY figures show this number is back down to 247 per 100k. All other regions are below the 100 per 100k level, according to the data.

Meanwhile, Greece will extend its air directive regarding domestic flights for another week until September 6, the country’s Aviation Authority (CAA). Passengers from mainland Greece to the islands can only travel presenting a vaccination certificate or a recovery certificate. or with a PCR negative test taken within the last 72 hours or a rapid test performed 48 hours before their flight.