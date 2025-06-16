Crete Emerges as Key Entry Point for Migrants into Greece

Crete has become the primary entry point for migratory flows into Greece, prompting urgent measures from national authorities to bolster border operations on the island.

In response to growing pressure on the island’s southern coastline, the Ministry of Shipping, in coordination with the Hellenic Coast Guard and the Port Authority leadership, has initiated monthly transfers of experienced port staff and the deployment of cadet officers to reinforce struggling local services. These efforts are aimed at stabilizing operations amid a sharp rise in migrant arrivals.

During a recent meeting in Athens between the leadership of the Western Crete Port Body Personnel Association and key figures from the Ministry of Shipping, including Minister Vasilis Kikilias and Coast Guard Vice Admiral Tryfonas Kontizas, officials acknowledged the severity of the situation. Coast Guard representatives expressed concern that current conditions are rapidly becoming unsustainable without immediate reinforcements. Coast Guard spokesperson Vasilis Katsikandarakis had this to add:

“The message we received was clear — the situation in Crete is no longer manageable under existing conditions. Already, five officers have been reassigned to Chania as part of a monthly rotation, and this reinforcement will continue in the coming months.”

In addition to the reassignments, cadet port guards will soon be stationed at key facilities across Western Crete. Local port services are reportedly operating at the edge of their functional capacity as migration increases across the region.

Authorities have emphasized that the measures are part of a broader effort to ensure safety, improve response times, and support the overstretched personnel tasked with monitoring Greece’s vital southern maritime border.

A recent crackdown in Egypt on tens of thousands of Sudanese has forced many migrants to seek refuge in Libya and beyond, further exacerbating an already dire situation.