Crete Electronic Fraud on the Rise: Tourist Loses €950 in Booking Scam

A young tourist in Crete lost €950 to an online booking scam.

The fraudster redirected her to a fake payment platform.

She transferred money and found out too late that the hotel didn’t exist.

The incident has been reported to the police, who are currently investigating.

Electronic fraud cases are becoming more frequent in Crete.

Crete is famous for beaches, sun, and souvlaki. However, lately, for some unfortunate tourists, it has also become a hub for electronic fraud. That’s precisely what happened to one young woman from Heraklion, ready for some well-deserved vacation time. She thought she spotted the ideal accommodation through a popular rental platform and wasted no time securing her spot. Or so she believed.

Money Gone, Vacation Gone, Trust Gone

It started like any other online reservation on Booking.com, Zarpanews reported. Easy click, easy dreams. However, things then took a sharp turn. The supposed hotel owner sent her a payment link, but not the one anyone with life experience would trust. Instead of sticking with the platform, the host nudged her onto another app, demanding payment directly into a bank account. Our traveler, perhaps too eager for some Cretan sun, sent the full €950. The sense of accomplishment lasted only until her worst nightmare came true: not only was there no booking, but her money had disappeared into thin air. The holiday? Also gone.

Local police have launched an investigation in response to the victim’s complaint, as authorities try to unravel yet another web woven by online scammers. The island’s reputation for hospitality takes a hit because of these crafty electronic scammers targeting tourists.