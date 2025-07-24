Eleftherias Square Renovation Nears Completion

The Eleftherias Square renovation in Heraklion is 95% complete.

Urban furniture, lighting, and safety features are coming soon.

High heat delayed tree planting.

Iconic kiosk renovation starts Monday.

Tourists might still dodge a few construction zones.

95% Finished, 100% Anticipation—But Where Are the Benches?

Eleftherias Square in Heraklion has reached a heroic 95% completion rate—at least, according to Deputy Mayor Giorgos Sisamakis, who has probably given up counting the number of site visits. Most of the heavy work is behind them, covering the square and its nearby streets. That means tourists now get almost all the views with only a sprinkle of construction debris spattered in their selfie backgrounds.

What’s next for this stubborn patch of unfinished business? Urban furniture is finally rolling in. Benches and trash bins will arrive first, because where else are people supposed to sit with their gelato or stash their souvenirs’ empty wrappers? Lighting and those signature metal fixtures for public safety are up next. Expect shiny grids popping up around trees by September, just in time for the cooler weather.

Heatwaves Cause Delays

Nature didn’t get the memo about the completion date. The relentless hot weather has left the city’s Green Service with no choice but to hold off planting new trees until it cools down. Locals can keep speculating about what kind of trees will shade the square, but they’ll have to be patient. In a few spots, tiles have begun to resemble their best impression of modern art, so that workers will replace those problematic slabs in the days ahead.

And then there’s the little matter of the famous kiosk—an obligatory stop for any tourist who wants the whole Eleftherias Square experience. Its complete renovation starts Monday. So, if you visit before the end of fall, expect to watch a little construction theater as your backdrop.