Crete Ain’t What It Used to Be

Crete has long sold itself as a place of legendary hospitality, deep history, and human warmth—a final refuge for those seeking dignity over spectacle. But daily life reveals something far less romantic. This essay is not about a single confrontation, a dog, or a bad morning. It is about what happens when a culture quietly shifts from reciprocity to extraction, from community to performance, and how that shift becomes visible in the smallest, most telling moments. For anyone considering long-term life or retirement in Crete, this is not a travel story—it is a field report.

Part I: The Day the Dog Pee Became the Point

I have a Cretan Hound, and I did not acquire him casually. I chose him deliberately at a time when I was deeply engaged—historically, culturally, and emotionally—with Crete itself. He is not a decorative pet or a lifestyle accessory adopted on a whim. He is an ancient working breed, refined over thousands of years for speed, endurance, independence, and the ability to navigate difficult terrain. Anyone who genuinely understands these dogs recognizes that immediately. And yes, it is fair to say that Mojito—my Kritikos Lagonikos—is an exceptional example of a rare and demanding lineage.

That choice, however, collided with reality in ways I did not fully anticipate.

At the suggestion of a well-meaning “friend,” I ended up living in Heraklion, Crete’s capital—an urban environment defined by congestion, concrete, noise, and a near-total absence of green space. It is not a city designed for movement, and certainly not one designed for a high-energy hunting animal. Mojito therefore goes out five, sometimes six times a day, not because I need the exercise for my heart condition, but because confining a dog like this indoors would amount to neglect. I do this regardless of weather, fatigue, or inconvenience. That is simply what responsibility looks like.

Despite this care, despite this effort, despite the fact that we coexist among dozens of owned dogs and entire packs of strays, the same pattern repeats itself.

This morning, as on many mornings before, another local decided it was time to intervene—not about traffic chaos, not about garbage rotting in the streets, not about feral animals roaming freely, but about dog urine. Specifically, my dog’s urine. The offense was not damage, danger, or disorder, but the basic biological act of scent-marking, performed by a dog doing exactly what dogs have done everywhere since dogs existed. In my humble opinion, if a dog like the one pictured above (a champion similar to my dog) marks your nasty, muddy, cat-poo parking spot, you should probably feel honored the Living Legend of your island graced you with his attention.

This was not an isolated incident. It was not a misunderstanding. It was closer to the thirtieth time I have been singled out in precisely this way. Always me. Always my dog. Never the others. Never the packs of strays. Never the cats treating entire neighborhoods as open litter boxes. Just the tall foreigner—the visible outsider—the safest possible target for moral correction.

When Repetition Becomes Meaning

At some point, repetition strips away doubt. When the same confrontation occurs again and again, the question stops being What did I do wrong? and becomes something more unsettling: why is this behavior so consistently directed, so selectively enforced, and so socially acceptable?

Because this is not really about dogs, nor even about rules. It is about the ritualized release of frustration downward, toward someone who carries no local risk. It is authority practiced in miniature—loud, unexamined, and consequence-free.

What makes this exhausting is not the confrontation itself, but the assumption embedded within it: that you are ignorant, careless, or in need of instruction. That your presence requires justification. That you must be corrected by someone who has made no effort to understand you, your circumstances, or even the broader environment they themselves inhabit.

This is not hospitality. It is not tradition. It is not “local character.” It is selective enforcement disguised as communal concern, and it has become increasingly prevalent in Heraklion and, I suspect, across the island. If this all sounds trivial—if the reflexive response is it’s just dog pee—then the larger point has been missed entirely.

Retirement is not about sunshine, cuisine, or postcard aesthetics. It is about how often you are required to defend your ordinary existence to strangers. It is about whether daily life is shaped by mutual tolerance or by constant, low-level friction. And when that friction accumulates, it eventually defines the experience. At that point, no amount of history, beauty, or mythology can compensate for it.

Getting There Is Half the Problem

Before any dog can relieve himself, he must first arrive somewhere. There is no transporter beam, no polite corridor reserved for pets and their owners. One must traverse the city as it actually exists.

In Heraklion, that journey is a daily obstacle course bordering on slapstick. You navigate packs of strays whose territorial logic resets every twelve meters. You skirt feral cats, including the occasional maternal berserker prepared to defend a kitten with the ferocity of a medieval soldier. You dodge delivery scooters piloted by caffeine-fueled teenagers who treat sidewalks as theoretical concepts. You step into traffic patterns so erratic they suggest turn signals were once outlawed as a form of Western decadence. Drivers accelerate toward crosswalks with the serene confidence that pedestrians are optional.

This is the context in which one eventually reaches a seam of earth, a shrub, or a neglected corner of concrete—and a dog does what dogs have done since the dawn of domestication. It was after such a journey that today’s episode unfolded.

The woman did not shout. She did not threaten. She smiled. Her approach was passive-aggressive in the most refined sense: control masked as civility, authority expressed through reasonableness. She informed me, gently but firmly, that my dog’s presence—more specifically, my dog’s urine—was creating a serious problem. Her father, she explained, was a hunter. He had owned many dogs. This was not ignorance speaking; this was expertise. And the expertise had concluded that the scent produced by this singular Cretan Hound was so overpowering it prevented her and her neighbors from opening their windows. What made this claim remarkable was not its intensity, but its selectivity. All around us stood the unacknowledged contributors to Heraklion’s olfactory ecosystem: overflowing dumpsters (like the ones at left) leaking fermented refuse, cats dragging scorched meat and goat organs through parking lots, and entire colonies of strays relieving themselves wherever gravity and instinct align. These, apparently, were sterile. Scentless. A colorful and accepted feature of the local landscape. But my dog’s urine crossed a line. I listened. I did not apologize. I did not explain. I did not submit. I simply stated that my dog would never pass her door again—not as a concession, but as a boundary. A vow sworn less to the Almighty than to my own remaining patience. And once again, that is the point. It is never really about the dog.

From Advocate to Anti-Travel Expert

At a certain point, something flips. You stop being a promoter, a defender, a translator of local virtue for foreign eyes. You become something far less welcome: an anti-travel expert. Not because you arrived cynical, but because you arrived believing—and stayed long enough to see the machinery behind the mythology.

My wife and I did not merely live on Crete. We canonized it. Over the years, we published thousands of articles and tens of thousands of social media posts celebrating its people, its history, its dogs, and its ethic of philoxenia. We amplified local businesses into international visibility without charging a cent. I wrote the only serious book on the Kritikos Lagonikos. I helped establish funds to save and feed Cretan hounds. I donated, advocated, excused inconvenience as cultural texture, and defended dysfunction as character. This was not casual affection. It was commitment, which is precisely why the reversal matters.

Reciprocity—the unspoken contract that sustains any real culture—has quietly collapsed. What remains is not hospitality, but extraction. The foreigner is welcome as a consumer, tolerated as a renter, corrected as a nuisance, and dismissed the moment he stops smiling and giving.

COVID did not create this rupture, but it exposed and accelerated it. Philoxenia hardened into branding. The island reorganized itself around throughput: rental cars, short-term stays, maximum turnover, minimum responsibility. Crete has become a car lot softened by marketing language—an open landfill punctuated by beaches still pristine largely because they remain inconvenient to monetize.

What is driven away are not tourists. Tourists will always come. What is driven away are the people who invest without extracting, who build without demanding ownership, who defend without needing to be paid. And eventually, those people stop explaining. They stop apologizing. They stop writing praise.

They start telling the truth.

A Word to Future Retirees

None of this is written to discourage travel to Crete. Visitors will continue to find beauty, history, and moments of genuine warmth. But for those considering relocation or retirement, honesty matters more than romance.

Hospitality is not what happens at a taverna table. It is what happens on an ordinary morning, in an ordinary neighborhood, when no money is changing hands and no audience is watching. It is revealed in how conflict is handled, how rules are enforced, and how outsiders are treated once they stop performing gratitude.

Retirement is not tourism extended. It is exposure.

Ask not whether a place is charming, but whether it is fair. Ask not how it welcomes you on arrival, but how it treats you once you have unpacked.

In the next installment, I will examine how these patterns drive away precisely the people most willing to invest long-term—and why some destinations are beginning to lose more than they realize.